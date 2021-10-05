WHILE on his way to the wake of Anthony Dwayne Gloster, who was shot dead last week, a Diego Martin man suffered the same fate at the hands of other mourners on Monday night.
The murder of 34-year-old Junio Kwasi Daniel took place just before 7 p.m., at Upper La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin after he got into an argument with some men from the area, said officers.
His death and that of Davindra Narinesingh, 34, at Friendship Village, Princes Town, yesterday morning has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 296 compared to 311 for the corresponding period last year.
Police stated that around 6.45 p.m., Daniel, of Upper Dillon Street, was in his silver-coloured Nissan Tiida car along Upper La Puerta Avenue just outside where the wake was taking place when he got into an argument with a group of men.
As the argument was taking place, other mourners heard what sounded like gunshots. Believing Daniel was the one who fired the shots the mourners pulled out firearms of their own and began shooting at his car, said police.
At that point, Daniel attempted to escape his attackers by driving off, but the gun fire on his vehicle continued.
This resulted in Daniel crashing the car. He was pursued, pulled out of the vehicle and shot several more times, officers stated.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.