WITH occupancy in taxis increased to 75 per cent, Mayaro, Rio Claro and Guayaguayare taxi drivers got a boost to their drive to transport citizens safely as they were presented with PPE and sanitizers this week.
Covid-19 Action Task Force head Member of Parliament Rushton Paray and Chairman of the Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier presented the donation of PPE and sanitizers to the heads of the Rio Claro/ Mayaro Taxi Drivers Association Narish Ramdeo and Mayaro/ Guayaguayare Taxi Drivers Association Kelshalla Hughes.
Changes were made to the public health regulations on Tuesday evening, increasing the occupancy in taxi from 50 percent.
The adjustment came on the day 70 percent of taxi drivers heeded the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network (TTTDN) call for them to engage in rest and reflection over the half capacity and other issues.
President of the TTTDN Adrian Acosta had petitioned the government to allow taxis to carry a passenger to a window.
The new public health regulations states that a person who provides public transport in a motor vehicle, shall not carry more than 75 percent of the number of passengers for which the motor vehicle is licensed to carry. This will, for example, allow for a third person to be transported in a taxi registered for four passengers.
The regulation will be in effect until July 18, 2021.
Paray said the public transportation plays an important role in keeping livelihoods active but reminded that vehicles are mini-hubs for spread and transmission of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
He urged drivers to maintain and upkeep safety protocols the various health regulations, and exercise extreme caution while engaging this critical service.
The Task Force handed over 400 N95 reusable masks, 400 bottles of personal hand sanitizers, and 1,000 cloth masks to distribute to the traveling public.
The task torce indicated that provisions were being made for a thorough Sanitization exercise of vehicles using the bacoban biocide provided by Onsite Services Limited.
Cozier reminded the recipients of the importance of doing their part in slowing down the transmission of the Covid 19 coronavirus.
He encouraged them to continue with the messaging of good hygiene and the following of all health protocols to their customers as they traverse the roads of the Mayaro constituency.
Paray publicly thanked Novo Life for their generous contribution towards the health and welfare of the Mayaro constituency.