The Las Brea gas station had to be locked down on Friday evening after a car ran into vehicles at the station and a salesman.
Speaking to the Express, councillor for the area Gerald Debisette explained that around 5 p.m. a car, heading from Point Fortin, lost control and ran into Thackordass Service Station.
An oyster vendor was hit along with about three vehicles which were at the gas station at the time. A gas pump was also struck.
Debisette said there were no fatalities but three people were injured.
Fire officials applied foam at the gas station. Police officers and ambulances were also on the scene.