BAIL has been denied to a La Horquetta woman and her two sons, one of them 17-years-old, after police allegedly found an AR-15 rifle and several rounds of ammunition at their home last Wednesday.
The three were remanded into prison custody when they appeared virtually before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay in the Arima Court on Monday.
While it is permitted to report the names and addresses of individuals charged with criminal offences, in this instance the 41-year-old woman’s details and that of her elder son, 18, has been omitted to protect the identity of the 17-year-old.
They were charged by WPC Gaulteau of the La Horquetta Police Station after officers executed a search warrant and allegedly found the rifle, which was loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition, concealed in a black bag and hidden under a crib in a room occupied by the woman’s sons.
In his application for bail, defence attorney Shervon Noriega informed the court the 18-year-old had applied to become a member of the regiment.
The 17-year-old is a pupil at a secondary school in east Trinidad and was in the process of preparing for this year’s CSEC examination.
However, the judge refused the application and instead reminded them of their right to apply to a judge in chambers for bail.
All three are to reappear in court on June 1.