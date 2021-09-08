Retired judge Sebastian Ventour cannot sit as chairman of the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Point Fortin Highway, says Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
Moonilal supported his position by pointing out that Ventour had indicated he had “doubts” with respect to former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and then high-level Government officials being cleared of the controversial “Emailgate” scandal.
According to Moonilal, Government should finish the “blasted” Point Fortin Highway and not waste millions of taxpayers’ money in an enquiry.
He said there is “bacchanal” to come with this enquiry, which he predicts will cost some $50 million and amount to nothing.
“There is nothing to investigate. Why don’t you complete the blasted highway to Point Fortin so people will not be flooding away in the Creek,” Moonilal said at the United National Congress’ (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
Describing Ventour’s appointment as a scandal, he said:
“Mr Ventour, I am appealing to you as someone much younger than you are, please, you have disqualified yourself, you cannot sit as chairman of that commission of enquiry.
“Recall that when the Integrity Commission closed the investigation into Emailgate and said there was nothing else to be found, there was no evidence of wrongdoing by office-holders...this man, Mr Ventour, went in the public, broke ranks with the Integrity Commission and said no, he still has doubts.
“I want to ask Mr Ventour today, do you still have doubts? Do you have doubts that former prime minister Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, her ministers and, indeed, acting Commissioner Gary Griffith were in some way conspiring to murder a journalist as Dr Rowley suggested in Emailgate?” he added.
Moonilal said if Ventour still has doubts, then he cannot chair this enquiry and he should make his position clear.
“You are disqualified, sir, your foot is in your mouth; open your mouth so you may at least change foot, but you cannot do this, that is scandalous, you cannot accept that appointment where they will squander millions of dollars,” he said, adding that an investigation 11 years later is to “demonise” the UNC.