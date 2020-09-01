OnPoint Gospel Series - S2 Ep 02: Rizon Sep 1, 2020 Sep 1, 2020 Updated Sep 1, 2020 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Singer, songwriter, gospel recording artiste and music producer, Shane ‘Rizon’ Gibson speaks with Jahzy The Voice on his journey for a more meaningful way of life. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shane 'rizon' Gibson Jahzy The Voice RECOMMENDED FOR YOU +2 Mom of 4 chopped to death A young mother of four was chopped to death in her Laventille home by her estranged husband … Ministry reports one more death Another elderly patient has died from Covid-19. NGC takes $2b profit hit WHOLLY State-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) yesterday said … +2 Answer, Gary Express investigative journalist Denyse Renne has scored a major victory in taking Police Co… Jack battles Covid at hospital Former FIFA vice-president and government minister Jack Warner has contracted the deadly Co… Covid surge leading to test result backup As numbers continue to rise, there is a rolling backlog of COVID-19 testing that is yet to b…