Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he’s a fighter, not a quitter.
As rumours spread like wildfire yesterday that he had resigned, Griffith said he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have too many things to do to secure this country, therefore he cannot even contemplate resigning.
AN elderly woman with pre-existing medical conditions is Trinidad and Tobago’s latest Covid-19 fatality, taking the number of deaths from the coronavirus to 56. In addition, 82 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,223.