The city of San Fernando came alive with the sounds of sweet Soca on Sunday 2, February as Presentation College San Fernando Past Students' Association hosted the tenth annual ultra premium all-inclusive, entitled "PREStige X" at the school grounds on Carib Street. Past students joined socialites and fete-lovers onstage and on the dance-floor for an amazing celebration of Carnival 2020 music, vibes and energy.

The main performers, namely: Dil-E-Nadan, Kes The Band and Machel Montano all contributed to the feeling of euphoria as they recalled memorable moments at the school during their time onstage. The audience meanwhile enjoyed scores of delectable international and local dishes, treats, desserts, cocktails, beverages and amenities to ensure they received their money's worth, while also supporting the great cause of funding the school's ongoing development and expansion.

Express Chief Photographer DEXTER PHILIP attended the event and captured these images.

Close