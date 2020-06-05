Armed in masks and signs of solidarity, Trinidadians have gathered in the pouring rain to engage in silent protest in front the US Embassy in Port of Spain. Some captured by Express Photographer JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK held umbrellas overhead while socially distanced.
Then protests came following the rise of demonstrations and riots in US cities over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd in police custody. As the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum across the globe, many in the country felt drawn to add to its message.
"We are here in solidarity," said one protestor.