RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was moved to tears over Tabaquite MP Suruj…
Government Senator Allyson West is the new Minister of Public Administration.
A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.
Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.
FORMER minister of public administration Marlene McDonald has yet to access her $2 million bail. Up to last night, McDonald remained a patient at the St Clair Medical Centre.
AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.