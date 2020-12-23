Unknown to many, construction has continued apace during the pandemic on a lookout in the mountain village of Paramin on Trinidad’s Northern Range. As you can see from this video captured last week by Express Chief Photographer Dexter Philip, the visitor will have a 360 view of the island, including the Caribbean Sea, to the Gulf of Paria, the Maraval Valley, the quaint village, and the breath-taking sunsets.
There is debate over whether the area should have remained untouched by human hands. Others believe it will be a needed tourist magnet as the country pivots to other sources of income.