Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.

Amazing Sanjeev

Amazing Sanjeev

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.