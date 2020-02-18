THE WEDDING: On Valentine's Day Soca star Machel Montano tied the knot and wed, Renee Butcher, at the Red House in Port of Spain under Christian rites, something different from other ceremonies held at the Red House, which are mainly done by the Registrar General.
The wedding ceremony continued at “Machel Monday” when Montano exchanged wedding vows with his bride Renee, in front thousands of his fans on Monday 17, February at the Hasely Crawford Stadium where everyone were urged to wear white at the soca star’s final concert, themed “The Wedding”.
The vow exchange was captured by Express Webmaster ANDREW MANSWELL who attended the concert. #MM #MachelMonday #TheWedding #trinidadexpress