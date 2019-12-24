No smoking of Cannabis in public Dec 24, 2019 6 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cannabis Faris Al-rawi Fitzgerald Hinds Ministry Of Legal Affairs Marijuana Paula-mae Weekes RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Shoppers witness murder in Chaguanas A man was stabbed to death at the Chaguanas market on Tuesday. Kamla condemns Govt's performance in Christmas Message Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said this may be a dark Christmas for thousands of … +3 They survived the crash, but not the fire THE funeral of one of the victims of last week’s fiery highway crash in Gasparillo was held … UNLUCKY GANJA SMOKERS JUST hours after the Dangerous Drug (Amendment) Act came into effect, the Office of the Atto… Mom held 'hostage' for new $100 bill A Point Fortin woman says she was held against her will inside a grocery when the owner refu… Vaccine plea again as flu deaths reach 33 Influenza season has claimed another life, bringing the death toll due to the virus up to 33. TRENDING Do you have a news tip?Want to share good news story, or do you have information that should see the light of day? Then we want to hear from you. More here Facebook Twitter Instagram Tweets by expressupdates Instagram