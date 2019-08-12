RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A SIPARIA woman reported to police that minutes after she collected $6,900 child maintenance…
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was moved to tears over Tabaquite MP Suruj…
Government Senator Allyson West is the new Minister of Public Administration.
A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.
Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.
FORMER minister of public administration Marlene McDonald has yet to access her $2 million bail. Up to last night, McDonald remained a patient at the St Clair Medical Centre.