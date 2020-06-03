The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) today hosted a protest in front of the US Embassy in Port of Spain in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United states.

Party leader David Abdullah was accompanied by a small number of people armed with placards and wearing facemasks with Floyd’s last words “I can’t breathe,” inscribed on their fronts. As they held signs to passing vehicles, Abdullah explained that the protest was held to send a message that racism would not be tolerated.

“We have decide to come out side the embassy today to express our solidarity with the very powerful rebellion that is taking place in the United States that started with the murder by a police man of George Floyd. We are here to say that black lives matter. We are here to say no to racism wherever and whenever occurs. We are here to say no to injustice anywhere and everywhere,” he said.

Minutes into the demonstration, police officers were on the scene to ask the group to observe social distancing protocols. Gatherings of more than five people are currently prohibited by the public health regulations in place. The ground was asked to be more dispersed in their demonstration.

