Slow turn out at licensing office in San Fernando this morning after it re-opened to the public.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Health care workers rumble for $$

Health care workers rumble for $$

Lack of gratuity and non-payment of increments are twin grouses for healthcare workers at North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).

About 50 workers protested at the entrance to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope and outside the office of chief executive officer (CEO) Davlin Thomas.

Teachers reject $20m

Teachers reject $20m

Teachers are insisting October is a more suitable time for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and they have rejected Government’s offer of $20 million in stipends.

Trini woman with Covid-19 coming from Venezuela

Trini woman with Covid-19 coming from Venezuela

A 63-year-old Trinidad and Tobago national tested positive for Covid-19 virus prior to boarding the aircraft in Venezuela to return home.

The Express learnt the woman and two family members had shared a room in Margarita but the other relatives tested negative.

Venezuelans get December extension

THE Government intends to grant an extension to registered Venezuelan migrants to December 2020.

Asked what would be the status of Venezuelan migrants at the end of the one-year registration period, the Prime Minister said yesterday approximately 16,000 Venezuelans were registered to reside in Trinidad and Tobago last July.