Seventy nationals from T&T arrived at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Debe Campus, following their arrival from Suriname on a chartered flight on Friday 01, May. The citizens will be quarantined at the university dormitories and be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. -Video captured by Express Chief Photographer DEXTER PHILIP
T&T nationals from Suriname arrive at UWI Debe Campus
