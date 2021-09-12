Residents of Gran Couva celebrated Independence Day Tuesday by cutting grass, as high as seven feet in some places, at the sides of the road and patching potholes.
While women cooked lunch for them, men, women and young people came out by the dozens to cut grass, prune trees, clean drains and fill holes in the road.
They did everything with their own resources.
Sita Maharaj, head of the Gran Couva Neighbourhood Watch Group, told the Express the area has not been maintained for years and they feel neglected.
She said the grass is encroaching unto the road and is a hazard for motorists, especially people coming from work after dark.
Several pleas to the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) and other agencies and office holders brought little relief.
The area is an Opposition stronghold and is held by Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes and Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram.
“We finally got fed up and decided to band together and clean our own village.
“We communicated through our WhatsApp group and pooled our resources.
“Several people with weed whackers agreed to come out and others contributed financially to purchase gravel and oil sand for road patching.”
Maharaj said they had begun cutting the grass along the Gran Couva road which had become almost single lane because of uncut vegetation.
“We stopped and decided to focus on the village for now.”
She said Ram came out and helped cut grass and has been involved in their activities.
To compound the problem, several landslips along the road are threatening the stability of houses.
She said the cash strapped CTTRC told them they are only supposed to cut the grass in side streets and is not responsible for repairing landslips and other infrastructural works in the village.
“Haynes promised to contact the Ministry of Works and they did come and do an assessment and put some steel rods in one of the landslips.”
The coming together of residents has been good for the village, Maharaj said.
“It gives us a sense of community and patriotism.
“We had been coming out for two weeks now and are planning to come out again this Sunday.”