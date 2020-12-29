The West Indies will have a new look to both its Test and One Day squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh after several veteran and key players declined selection due to COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears.
The Caribbean unit is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15, during which the West Indies will play three ODIs (One Day Internationals) and two Test matches in Chattogram and Dhaka.
However, Test captain Jason Holder and white ball captain Kieron Pollard, along with Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have all declined to tour, citing COVID-related concerns, while Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.
Cricket West Indies’ COVID-19 policy allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player’s own safety fears or concerns. Such decisions will not impact their consideration for future selection.
In the absence of Holder, the Test squad will be led by the experienced Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as vice-captain. And former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies A team captain, Jason Mohammed, replaces Pollard as ODI captain just for this tour. He will have Sunil Ambris as his vice-captain.
Meanwhile, several young prospects will get their first opportunity to play at international level.
Kavem Hodge, the right-handed top-order batsman, has earned a maiden call-up in the Test squad, while left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and all-rounder Kyle Mayers will be touring in the Test squad for the first time, after making trips to England and New Zealand as reserves this year. Mayers made his international T20 debut against New Zealand last month.
And receiving their first call-up for the ODI squad are left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Akeal Hosein, and Kjorn Ottley, a left-handed top-order batsman.
CWI’s lead selector Roger Harper had a positive outlook about the teams selected.
“Kavem Hodge will be on his first tour with the team. He has been around for a few years and has made a case for himself and he now gets his chance. The fact that he also bowls left arm spin has certainly helped his cause. We also have Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley, who have both toured with the team to England and New Zealand as reserves, being selected in the Test Squad for the first time. Moseley is coming off successful ‘A Team’ games in New Zealand, and Mayers, who has performed well in each of the CWI regional tournaments and also the CPL, over the last year.
“The absence of several more experienced players has certainly provided an opportunity for the left-handed Kjorn Ottley who has had a good Super50 tournament last year. He will be very keen to make his mark. Tours of Bangladesh are never easy as they always play well in their own conditions. Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive. I expect our players to play with purpose, with passion and with the desire to prove that they belong at this level,” Harper said.
West Indies Test Squad
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, and Jomel Warrican
West Indies ODI Squad
Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh jr.
FULL TOUR SCHEDULE
January 10: West Indies arrive
January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar
January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram
January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram
February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram
February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka