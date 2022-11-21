Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob has maintained that there was no delay by the police in laying charges of murder against two men, in relation to the heist outside Pennywise Plaza, while the men were in prison on other charges.

The two were charged with possession of two AR-15 rifles, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition for the purpose of trafficking after allegedly being found with them the day after the shooting outside Pennywise Plaza where security officers Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart were killed and their colleague Peola Baptiste and another security officer, Allister Harris, were injured.