SOME 50,000 people have so far benefited from the North Central Regional Health Authority’s “Walk the Talk” initiative, according to a release from the NCRHA yesterday.
The initiative, the NCRHA said, “goes to the very soul and spirit of individuals” by targeting the members of religious organisations to engage in direct interventions consistent with good health and delivering full executive medicals to their congregation.
“To date over 50,000 individuals would have visited either a church, temple or mosque to avail themselves of full medical screenings and services, delivered to them in their comfort spaces, by the doctors and nurses of the NCRHA,” the release said.
Nurse Glenda George McClean shared her experience as part of the initiative.
“I remember going to the Agape Full Gospel Church…it was a Sunday and we had mostly senior citizens come out that day.
“There was one woman I remember who was really happy to have us there, she was in her 70s and we were giving out Covid vaccines. She wanted the vaccine, but was afraid, plus she had comorbidities, i.e. a number of disease simultaneously, known to us. By gently giving her the facts, she changed her mind. She told me outright, ‘if I had to go to a health centre, I was not taking no vaccine. It is because you are here, in my church, that I am comfortable enough to take the vaccine’,” nurse McClean recounted.
Chief executive officer of the NCRHA, Davlin Thomas, said there are many similar stories to be told and that the initiative extends past just a medical intervention outreach programme, “to matters of the heart”.
“Attending to members of the community at their place of worship comes natural to the NCRHA,” Thomas said.
“We are a force of healing, and healing is a spiritual thing. It is our pleasure to serve,” he added.
The NCRHA said it is now extending the initiative to include preventative medicine which would deal with “some issues upfront to minimise the occasion of members of the community ever having to end up seeking treatment in the system”.