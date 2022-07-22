A RETRIAL has been ordered against the man who was found guilty in May 2018 of shooting to death the son of calypsonian Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osuna in Sea Lots 16 years ago.
This will be the third trial to be faced by Arnold Isaac, 35, for his alleged involvement in the death of 26-year-old Imo Osuna, who was killed at a christening at Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, on the night of October 29, 2006.
A three-judge appeal court panel, comprising Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Gillian Lucky and Maria Wilson yesterday ordered that Isaac face a fresh trial before another judge.
They found that Justice Norton Jack, who presided over the second trial, had made a number of errors in law that led to Isaac not receiving a fair trial.
In the court’s ruling, which was delivered by Justice Lucky, the justices ordered that the matter be forthwith placed on the docket of another judge, and should come up for case management no later than next Friday.
In May 2018, a 12-member jury found Isaac guilty of murdering Imo Osuna.
Following the guilty verdict, he was sentenced by the trial judge to suffer death by hanging.
It was just two years before that Isaac faced his first trial that resulted in a hung jury before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine.
In the Appeal Court’s ruling, the Justices paid tribute to attorney Travers Sinanan, who argued the appeal. Sinanan passed away on April 3.
“This court wishes to acknowledge the death of counsel for the respondent in this case, Mr Travers Sinanan, who passed away on April 3, 2022. Mr Sinanan appeared regularly in the Court of Appeal and was recognised as a counsel who was always well-prepared and willing to assist the court.
“In fact, in this appeal, even though Mr Sinanan fought his case with his usual intellectual forthrightness, we do commend him for the many years he served as a prosecutor,” said Justice Lucky.
Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby appeared at the appeal yesterday on behalf of the State, while attorney Keith Scotland appeared for Isaac.
On the night of the incident, the victim was present at the christening not far from where he lived, when he was shot around five times, and later died at hospital.