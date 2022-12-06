A labourer was placed on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty to the charge of common assault involving a cutlass.
The 40-year-old man of Arouca appeared before magistrate Indar Jagroo at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on December 1 and is expected to reappear in court on December 29.
Police reports state that on November 26, the labourer's wife allegedly found him stumbling along the roadway and an argument began. It allegedly continued into the following day at their home. According to the woman, when the argument escalated she sought refuge at a neighbour’s house to call the police. However, it is alleged the man blocked her and forcefully brought her back to their home. The woman then ran towards the roadway, when she observed her husband running towards her. The man then allegedly pulled out a cutlass from his waist and raised his hand toward her causing her to become fearful for her life.
A report was made on November 27 to the St Joseph police station and the Northern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit officers responded. He was subsequently arrested and charged with common assault.
The investigations were spearheaded by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Bridglal, Insp Stanley and acting Sgt Edwards of the Special Victims Department.