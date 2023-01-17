Aaron London is expected to face a magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of six-year-old Kylie Maloney.
Maloney was shot at her Sangre Grande home on the morning of January 8.
London also known as Gando, of Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande was also charged with three counts of wounding with intent, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
Charges were laid after homicide detectives conducted investigations and following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.
Police records indicate that around 2.15 a.m. on January 8, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande. Enquiries revealed that around 2.05 a.m. four people were asleep at their home when they were awakened by the sound of their dogs barking. One occupant made checks by looking at his CCTV camera system and observed armed men, dressed in camouflage. Shortly thereafter, several loud sounds were heard.
On arrival, the officers observed Kylie Maloney and three other victims with gunshot injuries and conveyed them to the Sangre Grande Hospital. Kylie later succumbed to her injuries around 3.15 a.m. The investigation was supervised by ASP Douglas, legal officer Insp Ramjag and Sgt Radhaykissoon.
Senior Superintendent Rishi Singh of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation commended the officers involved in the investigation, which led to the breakthrough in the matter. Snr Supt Singh said that the family and the entire community were traumatized by the incident, and he hopes that, as perpetrators are brought before the courts, the family can get some sort of closure in this tragic situation.