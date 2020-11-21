The Covid-19 pandemic has suddenly thrown parents into worrisome territory with no one to care for their children while they go out to work.

The scary scenario has been created with the shutdown of schools to prevent the spread of Covid and the introduction of online classes.

The true life story of parent Faith Toby featured in the Express last week is lived by many other families: not enough devices with Internet for multiple children households and no free or affordable daycare services for struggling parents.