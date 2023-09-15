Mystery surrounds the disappearance of Penal businesswoman Christina Adsette, and homicide investigators and several other police units are investigating the case.
Adsette was last seen on Monday night, police were told, and by Wednesday afternoon when she was not found, detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, officers of the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Special Investigations Unit (SIU), South-Western Division Task Force and Penal CID were called in.
The combined police team searched for clues on Wednesday and yesterday on the compound of Adsette’s residence and business place at Suchit Trace.
Adsette, 62, is the proprietor of Christina’s Foot Clinic, and according to a police report, there were no signs of forced entry at the premises of her business place nor her residence, and nothing was missing.
A police report said that at 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer of the SIU contacted the Penal Police Station and reported that a senior officer requested assistance relative to information of a possible abduction and homicide.
The report said officers were told they had information that Adsette was abducted and murdered, but a senior police officer told the Express there was no information to confirm such.
The report further said the police teams met a brother of Adsette, Basdeo Seepersad, who reported that he last saw his sister on Monday at 7.30 p.m., when she was at her front gate.
She has not been seen or heard from since, and her brother told police her personal belongings were inside her home, including her cellphones and keys to her vehicle.
Officers checked the premises and said there were no signs of a break-in nor forced entry into her residence, and all appeared to be intact.
Police said no blood was found in the house.
Two cellphones were handed over to the Cyber Crime Unit for forensic analysis.
The T&T Police Service issued a media release yesterday seeking the public’s assistance with information on the disappearance of Adsette.
She was described as of East Indian descent, approximately 167 centimetres (five feet, five inches) in height, brown complexion, a slim build, and shoulder-length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a pair of brown pants.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by captain Vallence Rambharat, also posted her picture on their social media pages and asked the public to share any information on her missing person case.
When the Express visited the residence of Adsette, three police vehicles were seen leaving the premises.
A family member declined to be interviewed and closed the gate to the premises.
Residents in the community said they knew nothing about Adsette’s disappearance until Wednesday night when they saw several police vehicles on the compound of her residence and business place.
Former president of the Penal/Debe Business Chamber Rampersad Sieurage, in an interview yesterday, said business owners in Penal and Debe already have extensive measures in place to protect themselves, but it did not appear to be enough to stave off being targeted and attacked.
“There is nothing more that the business community can do. We are paying ransom money, protection money, taxes, installing burglarproofing and anything we possibly can for protection. It is hardly likely that we can do anything more because so many measures are already in place.
“The laws and legislation that are already in place should be able to suffice, but the Government must have the political will to do what has to be done. We are in a crisis situation and we need crisis management,” said Sieurage.
“Penal/Debe residents have become the target for home invasions and all types of criminality. There are so many unreported crimes. The Penal Police Station has one vehicle servicing 90,000-plus, plus over 10,000 Venezuelans. How on earth can the police respond properly?
“This Government has been spending either the largest or second-largest slice of the budget on national security, yet we have all of these security problems. What more can the business community do? All of us are sitting ducks,” said the former head of the business chamber.
Sieurage said while he did not personally know Adsette, he was familiar with her business and family background.
He said she and her family had resided in Penal for many years, and he knew she lived abroad several years ago before she returned to Trinidad.
Sgt Ramjattan is continuing investigations into the case.