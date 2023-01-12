Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley today called a press conference to update the country on Government's response to the Covid-19 virus which continues to cause infections and fatalities around the world and locally.
The press conference was attended by members of the Covid response team led by CMOH Dr Roshan Parasram who gave an update on the latest figures.
"No need to panic but it has been changing since November and it is changing in January and we have to pay attention." said Rowley.
He said, “Let’s calm down, get serious and pay attention.”
The prime minister said the lowest Covis-19 positive cases was reported in November. And he believes the spike in positive cases would have been as a result of socialization during the Christmas season.
Rowley the latest variant has made its way to Trinidad and Tobago.
The Ministry of Health in Tuesday’s update reported that there were 406 new positive Covid cases, between January 2-January 9 with eight deaths reported from January 2-January 10.
Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds provided data showing that the number of Covid infections were on the rise, and the speed in which the infections were happening, was increasing.
He said that the infections would be driven further by the planned gatherings – The Carnival.