Dr. Wayne Frederick was on Monday presented with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest honour, The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), during the National Awards 2020 at President’s House, Port of Spain.
The National Awards made a return after a two-year delay due to the impact of the Covid-19 virus.
Dr. Frederick is currently serving as the distinguished Charles R. Drew Endowed Chair of Surgery at the Howard University College of Medicine. He is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, abstracts, and editorials, and is a widely recognized expert on disparities in healthcare and medical education. In April 2020, he become the first-ever recipient of the Educator Award from the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation Incorporated.
Receiving his award in the field of medicine/education, Frederick was the only recipient of the ORTT.
There were eight recipients of the Chaconia Medal (Gold).
First among them was retired Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Judge Rolston Nelson, who received his Chaconia Gold for his contributions to law and business.
In May 2019, Justice Nelson was appointed Visitor of the University of the West Indies, a position held previously by the Queen of England.
He has been an Associate Tutor of the Hugh Wooding Law School since 1978 and the editor of The Lawyer, the journal of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago, since 1987.
Professor Stephan Gift, Pro Vice Chancellor of Graduate Studies and Research, University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, was recognised for his contribution to Engineering and Engineering Science.
Prof. Gift is the youngest Ph.D. graduate in the history of the Faculty of Engineering and he has published over 85 papers in peer-reviewed journals, while having received numerous awards for his contribution in the field of electrical and electronic engineering.
He is a Member of the Caribbean Academy of Science, a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, and a Fellow of the Association of Professional Engineers of Trinidad and Tobago.
Professor Stephan Gift, Pro Vice Chancellor of Graduate Studies and Research, University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, was recognised for his contribution to Engineering and Engineering Science.
Prof. Gift is the youngest Ph.D. graduate in the history of the Faculty of Engineering and he has published over 85 papers in peer-reviewed journals, while having received numerous awards for his contribution in the field of electrical and electronic engineering.
He is a Member of the Caribbean Academy of Science, a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, and a Fellow of the Association of Professional Engineers of Trinidad and Tobago.
Orville London, former High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Kingdom, received his Chaconia Gold for his contribution to education and public service.
Following a teaching career that spanned 23 years as well as being a Parliamentarian, London was appointed High Commissioner in 2017, and accredited as non-resident, Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Republic of Finland, and the Kingdoms of Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
Also among the Chaconia Medal (Gold) recipients were Dr. Emanuel Hosein (Empowerment of Disabled Persons); Errol Ince (Music and Culture); Debbie Jacob (Humanitarian Work); Dr. Lakshmi Seeterram-Persaud (Education and Culture); and Pundit Hari Prasad (Religion, Culture, Social Service)
Prasad's award, which was given posthumously, was accepted by his son Pundit Maniedeo Persad.
Maureen Clement (Community Service and Prison reform); Edgar Vidale (Sport and Community Service); Ken “Professor” Philmore (Steelband Music and Culture); and Asgar Ali (Business), were recipients of the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for their contribution in their respective fields.
Philmore’s posthumous award was received by his daughter Kenedi Philmore.
The other category of awards are as follows:
Humming Bird Medal (Gold): Dr. Lester Goetz (Medicine); Gillian Bishop (Arts and Culture); Dominic Kalipersad (Journalism); Reeanna Harrilal (Community Service/Education and Empowerment); Neil Guiseppi (Media and Culture); Prof Kari Polanyi Levitt (Economics and Education); and Ainsley Mark (Community Service).
Humming Bird Medal (Silver): Dr. Indrawatee Haraksingh (Education); Gregory Medina (Arts/Costume Design); Oliver Chapman (Music/Culture); Christopher Santos (Arts/Costume Design); Sister Kawalee Narinesingh (Community Service- Rehabilitation of Inmates); Edwin Ayoung (Music/Culture); and Clifton Ryan (Music/Culture).
Humming Bird Medal (Bronze): Charles Mitchell (Gallantry).
Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold): Herwald Elder (Education); Carlisle Harris (Culture/Education); Girdharry Seerattansingh (Education); Dr. Verleen Bobb-Lewis (Education); Wilma Collins (Radiology and Health Sciences); Sister Marie-Therese Rétout (Communications and Child Development); and Elton Nelson (Education).
Medal for the Development of Women (Gold): Terry Ince (Development of Women’s Rights).