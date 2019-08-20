A MAN depressed over the death of his wife appeared before the court for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Garick Chong, 58 of San Fernando, was convicted for the offence.
Chong was found at the wheel of a car last Friday while at Rushworth Street, San Fernando. Police officers had cause to speak to him and detected the scent of alcohol on his breath. He admitted to the officers that he had consumed alcohol and asked that they give him a chance.
Breathalyer tests gave a reading of 69 microgrammes – 34 microgrammes over the legal 35 microgramme limit.
Defence attorney Subhas Panday told the court that his client was the single parent of three children. He said the maintenance supervisor stopped drinking back in 2014.
San Fernando Natalie Diop was told that Chong went into a state of depression and, in trying to deal with this, ended up drinking on Friday.
Panday said that the loss of a wife by death is worse than if she walked out of the home.
Diop offered condolences to Chong and told him that it was better to pray than to drink alcohol. She also advised him to deal with his grief in a responsible way.
The magistrate told him this was his second offence related to impaired driving. Chong was fined in 2014 the past for failing to give a specimen of his breath for testing.
Diop, on Monday, fined him $4,000 for driving under the influence. He was given two months to pay the fine or serve time in prison.
She also told Chong that asking a police officer for a chance could land him in jail. “Once an officer is doing his duty, you do nothing at all to take away from it.”