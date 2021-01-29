POLICE are searching for four men who brutally beat and tied up a 72-year-old Princes Town woman, and stole $500, her cellphone and car on Tuesday.
The elderly woman was beaten to the head, bound with tie straps, as the men ransacked her home searching for valuables.
The incident occurred around 8.45 p.m. at Borde Narve.
The men - all dressed in dark clothing - entered the house as the woman was watching television.
One of the men beat her to the head, and another bound her hands and feet with tie straps, then taped her mouth.
Police said the suspects escaped in her vehicle.
After some time had passed, the victim untied herself and raised an alarm.
Prince Town police PCs Isaac and Dennis responded.
Anyone with information can contact police at 999, 555, Crime stoppers 800-TIPS, or send information via the TTPS app or text Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).