The Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) has granted a further extension on the expiration of certain documents issued by its Licensing Division with immediate effect.
In a press release on Monday, MOWT said given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the Licensing Division, it has taken the decision to grant a further extension of time in respect of the following:
• Driving permits, taxi driver licences, badges, certiﬁcates or other documents issued by the Licensing Division which expired on or before July 31st 2022, shall be deemed valid until August 1st, 2022.
• Any transfer of vehicle registration required to be completed on or before July 31st 2022, may be completed on or before August 1st, 2022.
The MOWT is advising members of the general public to pay particular attention to the dates speciﬁed in this document.
It has also asked for people to be guided by Legal Notice No. 7 and 8 of 2022 and sections 19(8) and 61B(2) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traﬃc Act, Chapter 48:50, which were operationalized by section 7 of the Miscellaneous Provisions [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 2) Act, 2020.
According to the release, persons seeking to conduct any transactions at the Licensing Division must utilize the online scheduling appointment portal at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/.
Customers are strongly encouraged to explore all available time-slots at licensing locations nationally if their preferred location is unavailable.
Additionally, persons are reminded that a proof of address (utility bill no older than three months) is required to complete a licensing transaction.
Among the accepted forms of proof of address are a cable bill, home internet bill, electricity bill (T&TEC), or water bill (WASA). If a customer does not have a utility bill in their name, he or she is required to produce a letter of authorization from the owner and a copy of their national identiﬁcation.