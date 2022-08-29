AS a child, whenever Surrendra Beharry was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, his answer was always the same: a pilot.
While many people spend their days in cubicles, Beharry’s workspace is thousands of feet in the air and has breathtaking views. The South Oropouche native, a former production shift supervisor at SM Jaleel, chose to be a pilot, but he also believes he was destined to be one. He now works as a first officer with Silver Airways in Florida.
Five years ago, Beharry was doing what most people did: going to his 9-5 job to collect a pay cheque to pay his expenses. It was not the life he had envisioned for himself. Rather than giving up, Beharry vowed to alter his vocation.
“While some childhood dreams were merely imaginative wishes to some like myself, that childhood dream job inspired me to work hard enough to get myself out of poverty and make that dream a reality. Children usually have indecisive aspirations of what they’d like to do when they grow up. The possibilities were endless. For me, my dream was always to become an airline pilot.”
Beharry’s career as a pilot began at age 31, making him what some may term a late bloomer.
He said, “Aviation was nowhere in the picture for me as the hurdle of ‘money’ was a huge one, and acquiring a pilot’s licence is one of the most expensive career paths. That was put on the back burner, as my dad was a mere truck driver and had to support six children who were all in school at the same time.”
Beharry said, prior to becoming a pilot, he used to go to a warehouse and unload three to five containers of 110-pound bags of sugar to earn additional money. There were around 500 bags in each container. There were around 500 bags in each container.
Beharry spent five years at SM Jaleel before moving on to become a project manager at Choice Meats Ltd. Still, he felt that something was missing.
At the age of 31, he had an epiphany, which triggered a chain of events that would transform his life forever. For Beharry, 2010 was the first important turning point.
“My pastor, the late Rev Dr Solomon Bholaramsingh, spoke a word over my life, stating he had a vision from God that I was an airline pilot, and he was a passenger on the jet I was flying,” the man said. Although I never mentioned this childhood dream to him, it was still on his “radar” in God’s grand plan for my life.
“After a few years and several jobs, I would go daily from Fyzabad to Arima for employment. A Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737-800 was in all its splendour when it began its ascent out of the Piarco Airport one morning as I was travelling on the Caroni Road adjacent to it. What a picture greeted my early-morning eyes and, as they say, it woke me up and made me smell the coffee!”
I asked myself, do I love what I am currently doing? That very day, I immediately contacted my family, who later was tremendously supportive of me getting the finances to become a commercial pilot,” he said.
Beharry has been employed with Silver Airways for approximately five months and is grateful he stayed the course and saw his dreams to fruition.
“I would like to encourage each person to never give up on your dreams. When the world says, ‘give up’ Hope whispers, ‘try it one more time.”
There’s one song that I listen to every night before going to bed, “Be Still” by Hillsong. I strongly suggest that each person reading this listen to this song at least once.”
“Today, I can look back at the last five years and, by extension, 36 years of my life and safely say, it was God.”