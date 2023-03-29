One man was arrested and ammunition and a firearm seized, when a vehicle was stopped by officers in Cocorite.
Around 2.50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers of the Western Division Task Force and Western Division Criminal Investigation Department, acted upon intelligence, then executed a roadblock exercise along Western Main Road, Cocorite, near Cocorite Terrace. During the exercise, the officers intercepted a white coloured K2700 van with two male occupants.
Constable Peters searched the front passenger, a 35-year-old male of Maloney Gardens, during which time a Smith and Wesson revolver, loaded with two rounds of .357 ammunition was allegedly found. The man was arrested and taken to the St James police station.
The exercise was sanctioned by ACP Collis Hazel, spearheaded by Snr Supt Henry coordinated by Supt Williams, Asp Gibbs, Insp Grant, Sgt Carmona, Sgt Joefield supervised by acting Cpl Linton, Cpls Hunte and Khan and including constables Hollingsworth, Peters, Sahadath, Myers, Roberts, David, Figueira, Wilson-Dowers and Primus.