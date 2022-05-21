HELL HOMES

In a damning report published in the May 15 edition of the Sunday Express titled UNHOLY SISTER, we detailed the activities of Sister Dominic Xavier, the alleged abuser of children at the St Jude’s School for Girls in Belmont, an institution run by the Catholic Church’s Corpus Christi Carmelites.
What she is alleged to have done at that home, was exposed in a 1997 report compiled by a task force appointed to looking into conditions at children’s home.
Of the nine homes examined, none were more atrocious than St Judes, with Sr Xavier singled out for condemnation by the task force, chaired by victimologist Robert Sabga.
Over the past week, politicians in government and opposition have waged a war over who was to blame, while police begin cold case investigations into sickening crime involving children who are now traumatised adults, and the Catholic Church establishes a team to “verify the truth”.
The revelations were shocking to some, unsurprising to others, and shameful to every citizen.
The Express obtained a copy of the Report that was meant to protect our most vulnerable.
Here are the recommendations and findings. (Names of those who face possible investigation and prosecution have been redacted).
St Judes
It is the opinion of every single member of the task force, without exception, Sister Dominick Xavier presents a clear and present danger to the children at St Jude and that she must be removed immediately. She is beyond question guilty in the extreme of reckless on criminal endangerment often resulting in bodily harm; physical and psychological abuse and torture; abuse of power; and professional incompetence with criminal implications. She may also quite possibly be guilty of malfeasance, relating especially to the new building under construction, although this requires a proper audit to verify (her deliberate attempt to mislead the top force on this issue is most suspicious.)
So alarmed and concerned did the members of the task force become, based on both the physical evidence and the many corroborated reports and encounters, that the chairman sought an urgent meeting with His Grace the Archbishop Anthony Pantin. At that meeting, members of the Task Force sensitized His Grace to the grave nature of their findings and conclusions regarding St .Jude and Sister Dominic, and indicated their strong recommendation that her employment be terminated with immediate effect. His Grace in turn indicated that he was aware of “strong concerns,” regarding Sister Dominic, and that he had had many complaints and reports over the years about her, which in turn he had forwarded to her superiors, as he had to follow certain protocols. He had assumed that some action had been taken, but the Task Force's presentations indicated that obviously this was not so. To his credit, he then gave the commitment that he would, with immediate effect, see to Sister Dominic's removal as manageress at St. Jude. The Task Force left with a sense of profound relief, since many individuals had indicated that His Grace would waffle and skirt around the issue. At the time of this writing, however, Sister Dominic still operates at St. Jude. When contacted about this, His Grace indicated that he had done all he could within the purview of his power, but that the problem now lay with the Statutory Board, which is the government agency that employed her. He is not in a position therefore to do any more than he had, which was to liaise with her superior and solicit her support in the matter, support which he says he received despite a rallying of opposition from senior members of the Carmelite Order. That being as it may, the bottom line is that sister Dominic is still in charge at the St. Jude legitimate or otherwise since the last contract ended in December 1996 and has not been renewed, and the reign of terror continues.
Further to these events, the Task Force has uncovered some disconcerting information regarding Sister Dominic, Sources at the UWI who administered the Child Care and Counseling Program she took the indicated the following; (i) she took six years to complete a three year course; (ii) her completion certificate was given under duress, because in the opinion of her examiners she was undeserving of the award; and (iii) it was the expressed opinion of those who trained her that she had very serious psychological and emotional problems that manifested themselves through a program of study, that's indicated for phone unsuitability engaged in some type of activities she was continues to be engaged in.
Having exhausted the “politically correct” option of trying- in the interest and welfare of the children at St Jude- to have sister Dominic retired via the Catholic Church bureaucracy, the Task Force has no option but to make the following strong recommendations:
With immediate effect, Sister Dominic should cease to be in any way allowed to manage, operate, or seek to influence the management or operation of any aspect or facet of St Jude; that she be debarred if possible from residence there; and that the equivalent of a restraining order be imposed on her expressly forbidding any contact between herself and the management of St Jude (she has demonstrated that she is quite able to the run place by “remote control”). (The Task Force is aware that the above recommendations may be difficult to effect, as the property on which the School and the Convent stand belong to the Carmelite Order and as such her presence within the Convent is a matter for her Superiors) It is further the opinion of the Task Force that a full investigation be mounted to determine the degree and extent of the episodes of abuse and neglect uncovered and detailed in this document and Sister Dominic status of being a nun notwithstanding that any criminal proceedings that are called for be vigorously pursued , up to and including incarceration if so indicated. In short, the Task Force feels that if the evidence of abuse is so profound and so extreme that the full weight of the law needs to be brought to bear. The same goes for all those matrons/ supervisors similarly implicated.
It is the further the recommendation of the task force, given that all of the atrocities documented above occurred under their patronage, that the management of Jude be forfeited and removed from the Carmelite Order, who now have no fit claim to its operation. Said management should instead be given to a properly assembled team of professionals including, but not limited to, a manager, an accounts clerk, a counselor or social worker, a nutritionist, a doctor or a qualified nurse supported with regularly scheduled medical visitation by a doctor, properly trained matrons / supervisors, appropriate teaching personnel (administering an appropriate curriculum),etc, all recruited by and reporting to an appropriately assembled board of directors, none of whom have served in that capacity before. As an extension of this with again later on the hiring and termination capabilities should be removed from the statutory board and vested instead with the set board of directors
Health and sanitation
The Vermin problem at St. Jude is currently quantifiably unknown. The task force was so astonished by the proliferation of rodents and cockroaches in evidence during its visit that its member from the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Valerie Rollins, was directed to communicate with the relevant Health authorities to initiate intervention. This she did by a letter dated 11th March 1997, addressed to Dr. Kameel Mungrue, medical officer of Health for the Port of Spain city council (see appendix 11). The latter read in part: “An inspection conducted at St. Jude's Home… revealed poor environmental sanitation as evidenced by rodents and vermin in the dormitories and showroom; Faucets in some facilities; poor condition of all toilet facilities and clogged drain at the back of the premises…” Inspection and appropriate intervention was requested as quickly as possible.
To the profound amazement of the Task Force, the public health department at the Port of Spain City Hall submitted a report to the City medical officer of Health dated April 1997, which was forwarded to the task force under cover from Doctor Daniel Chan, on 15th April 1997 (see appendix ii). That letter read in part: “An inspection revealed no evidence of environmental sanitation stated by the cabinet's appointed task force... No evidence of rodents or Vermin infestation observed in the dormitories and storeroom... There were some German cockroaches in the kitchen area of the house unit. Insecticides are currently being used to abate this nuisance... The toilet facilities at this institution were generally in a satisfactory state of repair save and except for a few missing seat and tank covers… no evidence of leaking faucets in the bath facilities were observed... Maintenance workers were actively engaged in clearing a clogged drain under the front main building... Information received by this institution also indicated that personnel from the insect and rodent control units of the Port of Spain Corporation made visits on a weekly basis. Clearly this institution is being satisfactorily maintained bearing in mind its age and the very Sensitive nature of the services it provides. It is signed by 1 R. From you soon, public health inspector 1, Section A (emphases added)
On receipt of this latter report the task force found itself wondering if it had newly arrived in the Twilight Zone, or if indeed the institution visited by the public health team was in fact St Jude. Totally dissatisfied with the report, Mrs. Rawlins instituted an investigation to determine what was going on. The first revelation was that, contrary to the assertion by Mr. Ramkissoon that “...personnel from the insect and rodent control units of the Port of Spain Corporation make visits on a weekly basis,” such visits had been attempted several times in the distant past, but were eventually abandoned because sister Dominic would refuse them entry to St. Jude. Mr. (Ramkissoon does indicate that this information was “received at this institution” so this is perhaps excusable.) As regards there being no evidence of rodentia during their visit, and of all the washrooms being in good repair, the Task Force is firm in what it observed. It is entirely possible that the two weeks between the task Force's visit and that of the health inspector’s Sister Dominic had the compound treated for vermin and the plumbing fixed (She does not have workmen on site, after all working on the new building.) Mrs. Rawlins investigation however, paint a picture instead of a public health department that have been caught out so to speak in that the task force had uncovered and highlighted significant health and environmental problems at an institution within their domain that the very Public Health Inspectors were supposed to be visiting regularly (further investigations revealed sporadic incomplete and inconsistent visitation, none of them recent) The letter therefore, assumes the proportions of a document “for the records,” to deflect any suggestion of dereliction of Duty by the offices or the department by denying the validity of the task Force's report notes especially its cryptic last sentence. (Note especially a curious commentary on the end of an inspection report.) There may well be another agenda at play but that will be addressed elsewhere.
All that being as it may, the Vermin problem, if indeed it has been addressed as indicated in the Health Department's report, needs to be properly managed and must never be allowed to revert to the condition encountered by the task force. To this end, therefore the task force recommends an urgent high-level inspection of the compound utilizing Personnel not from the Port of Spain City Council, accompanied by Mrs. Rawlins, apart from being a member of the task force, the director of quality management for the Ministry of Health. Subsequent to that visitation and the findings thereof, a properly monitored and documented time table of visits from the insect and rodent control unit should be drawn up and implemented. Naturally any Plumbing Problems also identified at that time need also to be addressed and rectified (sister Dominic's new offices can wait)
Further to her letter to the Ministry of Health, Mrs Rawlins also wrote to Dr. Violet Forsythe-Duke, County medical officer of Health for Saint George West, requested a Health assessment to be conducted on several children at home who had communicated to the task force a history of heart disease fever and dysfunctional bleeding. No report on the results of these assessments has to date been forthcoming. The task force nonetheless is firm and its recommendation is that a doctor be on staff or at least be on call with a qualified nurse – not a nursing assistant-employed full-time. No meaningful health records for the girls are chapped so no one knows what their real histories are, what communicable diseases they come in with there is no preliminary examination, what drugs or food allergies they may have excetera. The task force also recommends that a full medical team visit St. Jude to do General examinations of all of the girls in order to assess their current physical condition. They should all be wormed and, where appropriate, treated for lice using proper medication not bop insecticide. The dorms and sleeping areas should also be appropriately treated, and getting treated, disposed of, or boiled. Finally toilets and washrooms should be thoroughly sanitized using properly next and applied disinfectant, and a properly managed maintenance schedule for so doing drawn up and implemented. The provision of hot water to the showers should be given serious consideration (solar heating could be a very cost-effective solution in this situation), as should the addition of more bathroom and shower facilities.
Bedding and Furniture
The task force is of the opinion that most of the beds and mattresses at St Jude need to be replaced. The same goes for the sheets and blankets. The mattresses consist in a large part of very old, very dirty, often rotten slab of foam. Many of the beds need new supporting boards and or frames. In addition, the children have no pillows. All of these can be sourced free of charge from FEEL. This has been confirmed by Mr. Clive Pantin, chairman of FEEL, who indicated that he had over 40 beds and mattresses immediately available, with more coming in all the time. If he is advised as to what exactly is required, he will be able to target those items as needed.
Similarly the furniture in the common areas needs replacing, since much of it is broken or in for repair. Generally the physical appearance of the dorms needs attention, and most of the cupboards used by the girls for storing clothing and personal items need repairs or replacement.
Food and Nutrition
The entire food acquisition, storage, and distribution systems at St Jude needs to be overhauled. The addition of a qualified nutritionist who can develop a proper meal plan for the institution, taking into account the varied diet extant in the diverse child population, will resolve this. Vegetarians eat no meat and therefore will need adequate protein substitutes in their meal plans; for those with food allergies need to have special diets and care taken regarding cross-contamination of foodstuffs; some religious tenants prohibits the eating of certain meats (pork, beef), or a foods not prepared in certain ways and so on. A proper bulk food acquisition schedule needs to be developed. The food storage area needs to be emptied, properly cleaned and rehabilitated or simply moved to a more adequate area, and restocked, with rice, flour, Etc. kept in proper sealed containers to prevent Vermin and insect access. Stoves and ovens used for cooking need servicing, repair and or refurbishment. Food preparation areas also need to be repaired and refurbished and properly sanitized.
Placement and Overcrowding
There is the distressing reality that the girls at St Jude are hopelessly overcrowded. By Sister Dominic's own admission, some 50 to 60% of those there are there because of incest or sexual abuse. Yet these girls are housed in a haphazard fashion along with those who were placed there by the courts for juvenile offenses, among other things. The task force is of the opinion that a team of social workers should go into the home and conduct a case-by-case psychological and situational assessment of the girls there, with a view to reducing the population where possible, and therefore easing the overcrowding of the dorms and all of the concomitant difficulties that follow from that (disease, vectors, food quantity, allocation, physical and Human Resources, Etc.) A more structured approach to housing for those left needs to be developed with dormitory groupings more in line with the reasons of being warded at St. Jude rather than the “where there is space” method currently in practice. Most of all, girls not incarcerated should be reunited with their families or some other family support group. Similarly those not incarcerated but who cannot return to their homes or relatives should be placed where possible in some smaller NGO or private home (this points directly to the long-expressed need for a foster care system to be developed)
The other much-needed result of this exercise is that a comprehensive record base of the residents of St Jude will be produced, to be enhanced with additional information from the courts and police, as well as the health data generated by the visiting help team.
St. Dominic's
Water
Probably the most pressing problem to be solved at St Dominic's is that of water. An adequate water supply will go a long way in resolving a number of these issues: the toilet situation, and hygiene issues, bathing problems, laundry problems, the children having to tote water up the hill, Etc. It is the opinion of the task force that it ought to be very simple matter to run new lines from the storage tanks in the main water storage area at the top of the hill next to the nursery to the water mains down on Belmont circular Road, and affix a water pump of suitable PSI this new link to pump water up to the tanks. These in turn could be fed into those tanks where they exist at each of the houses. Where tanks do not exist they can be added and the capacity in the main storage area can be increased with additional water tanks arrayed in a Cascade topology. Each house should ideally be fitted with at least 4 to 6 400 gallon tanks each to ensure adequate capacity to satisfy demand. Water heaters ought also to be added (possibly solar or gas heaters, depending on the cost). It was dismaying to the task force to see that the sisters had given priority to building themselves new residence and new offices before addressing something as fundamental as water. It was also most distressing to see that the nuns enjoy having the fire Services bring water up to their residence on the main kitchen, while the children – some as young as 6 – are forced to tote water up torturous Hill twice-daily.
Management
While the degree of ineptitude and abuse was not immediately clear at St Dominic's as it was at St Jude, the testimonies of the several members of staff who met with the task force outside of the compound, in addition to the testimony of Father Gervais Girod who has been with the home since 1979, make it evident that it is still significant and alarming. The incidents involving Mr. (name redacted) and Miss (name redacted), and especially (name redacted), clearly implicates the management of the home in the most negative manner. Stated differently, those managing the home Sister (name redacted), sister (name redacted), are culpable, morally and legally for the past and present abuse of the children and staff. Indeed Sister (name redacted) handling of the (name redacted) affair alone qualifies her for immediate dismissal as manager, as indeed she would have been were she employed elsewhere in the private sector.
It is simply not enough that she made Mr. (name redacted) resign once his sexual abuses were exposed. The fact that she would allegedly give him a recommendation and support him in getting a job at St Ann’s after the heinous things he committed with not one or two but 30 to 40 of the boys in her care is an outrage! And that this was swept under the carpet to save the Home public embarrassment and negative press reports is equally outrageous. In our local newspapers it is not uncommon to see a man being sentenced to 15 years for serious indecency with a minor – one minor. Given the enormity of his crime, Mr. (name redacted) would in any other society be branded a monster of the worst kind, and he would be put away for Life. What makes Sister (name redacted) most culpable in this instance, though, is that she failed to provide immediate, meaningful, therapeutic intervention both medical and psychological for the children involved: this alone makes her party to their abuse and their ultimate psychological destruction. Primarily for this reason, therefore, the task force recommends that her services be terminated with immediate effect and that she be replaced in the first instance with a member of her order with proven managerial skills or, failing this, with a suitably qualified manager duly selected through the public advertisement. The task force further recommends that the (name redacted) incident be thoroughly investigated, and that Mr. (name redacted) be brought to justice for his terrible abuses. Similarly, the accusations of sexual harassment of Ms. (name redacted) should be investigated, as well as the circumstances surrounding her dismissal. If, as was alleged, Mr. (name redacted) is found culpable in this regard then he too must be dismissed and brought before the courts, and the cause of Justice must be served on all those implicated. Ms. (name redacted) name needs to be publicly cleared and her job at Saint Dominic's, assuming she still wants it, must be reinstated.
Further to these the task force is of the opinion that the same interventions recommended for St. Jude be similarly applied here, is that a new management team be established for the home; that a medical team and a team of social workers be a sent in for in-depth situational, physical, and psychological assessment of the children and for the proper documentation thereof; and that the board of directors be reorganized and reconstituted. While the inclusion of the Dominican sisters in the running of the home should be continued, their role needs to be reduced and replaced with individuals with greater core competencies in the running of institutions of this kind more in keeping with the standards desired and considered acceptable by the government.
Building Refurbishment
It is abundantly clear that, in varying degrees, all of the buildings need repair and refurbishment, some -like Nazareth house- ought simply to be demolished and rebuilt. The visitation observations details above given a House by House breakdown of the substantive repairs that are required. Sister Marina had indicated that she had drawn up a list of all of the repairs that were needed for Saint Dominic's and that she estimated that they would cost approximately $250,000 to $300,000 to affect. How real or realistic that estimate is, the task force was not able to verify.
Bedding and Furniture
Virtually all of the mattresses, especially those of the bedwetters need to be replaced. Washable plastic slipcovers ought to be used on new mattresses to Furlong their life and to prevent urine penetration. Pillows and blankets to be provided. New bed linens are also required. The furniture, especially in the common area, generally need replacing.
Psychological intervention; Given the inordinately large number of bedwetters at Saint Dominic's, it is abundantly clear that a significant number of the children suffering from emotional problems, usually the leading cause of bedwetting behavior. Bedwetting can also be due to urinary tract infections, but that is unlikely to occur on such a large scale as this. The (name redacted) Affair must undoubtedly contributed in some measure to the emotional problems so indicated, especially among the boys he molested, but regardless of the causes, the situation is clearly of crisis proportions and adequate therapeutic intervention must be initiated as soon as possible. This can follow from the assessments recommended in management above.
Food: The system of food procurement, distribution and preparation needs revamping. It is simply not good enough to have a situation where Fresh vegetables are purchased every other week. It ought to be done every week. Care ought to be taken to identify the special needs of children especially as regards allergies and religious structures (addressed next). There is a “nutritionist” on staff, one Mrs Cobbs– London. But her expertise and qualifications are unknown. No meal plan or menu system was seen.
Denial of religious rights
One of the more distressing Revelations for the task force was the information that the children are “re-baptized” or “re-christened” on arrival at the home, regardless of their religious background. Even though St Dominic's is run by a Catholic order, this is no excuse for the denial of fundamental religious rights as guaranteed in the Constitution, the children Act, and the UN Charter of Rights. This procedure ought to be stopped immediately.
Health
There are a number of health issues that need to be properly and urgently addressed. There is reportedly an outbreak of ringworm in the home for instance, along with other skin rashes. Staff tend to link this with the chronic water problems identified above, but be this as it may, the task force re-emphasizes the need for a proper medical team to go into the Home and do a case-by-case medical assessment of the children, and build proper files and histories for them.
Corporal punishment
Ideally this must be stopped at Saint Dominic's, not least because it is unacceptable and of questionable legality. The staff need to be reminded that “discipline” and “punishment” are not the same. There are many more effective methods of instilling standards of conduct besides trying to beat good behavior into a child. Similarly, beating an emotionally disturbed child for bedwetting does not curb the bed wetting; it only further leads the child into a psychology of despair and self-hatred, and can ultimately read rage and violence. The services of a full-time psychologist on staff will go a long way to addressing many of these deficiencies.( It should also be noted that St Dominic's has had one post of social worker vacant for almost 10 years. It should be filled, and the start of the vocational training shop should be upgraded to the Servol or YTEPP instructor level.)
As mentioned earlier, Mrs (name redacted) in our lady's is one of the more abusive staff members. In his report to the task force, father Girod States: “I am disturbed by the abusive approach of Mrs (name redacted), the house Mother of Our Lady’s, I have personally witnessed can the continuous aggressive shouting at the children. A primary school teacher complained to me last year about the marks on the body of an 11 year old girl. Two members of the staff of Our Lady's could not take the abuse, verbal, psychological, and physical, meted out to the children – and the abuse personally received as members of staff and had to be transferred to another department. Another member of Staff has asked to be removed. Another member of Staff, recently appointed to Our Lady’s, went to Sister Marina in her anguish just last week, but got no satisfaction. I certainly blame the manager for this situation- but then Mrs. (name redacted) is her friend! So is Mr. (name redacted)!...”
The position of the task force is that if the allegations against Mrs. (name redacted) are proven to be true (and the several staff members interviewed insist that they are) then Mrs. (name redacted) has no place in an institution like St Dominic's and her employment must be terminated forthwith. Further, steps should be taken to ensure that she does not secure employment elsewhere in a similar job function, since that will only expose a new child population to the potential abuse at her hands.
St Mary’s Children’s Home
Repairs
There is clearly a significant need for general repairs at the Home. Some of it, such as the
Plumbing problems and to some extent the repair of beds and furniture, can be done by the residents and the relevant trade instructors, as indicated earlier. At most some expenditure will be required to procure materials to carry this out, but it is doable without significant cost.
Building renovations, however, are a different story. Given that several of the buildings have been condemned outright, the Home is walking a fine line indeed when it comes to the question of endangerment of the children who continue to use these buildings. The Task Force recognises the difficulties the Home has faced in securing funding to demolish and rebuild these buildings, but it must recommend that the use of the condemned structures must cease as soon as possible for the safety of all concerned. The Government is therefore encouraged to assist the Home in the rebuilding of new structures as soon as possible, before a serious mishap occurs.
Punishment
Despite Ms. (name redacted) 's best protestations to the contrary, the Task Force has little doubt that corporal punishment continues to be practiced at St. Mary's. Of particular concern were the reports surrounding the beatings inflicted on the children at night, as these have the effect of terrorizing especially the younger children. Whatever positive nurturing offered by the day staff will clearly be undermined by this "secret' activity. The Task Force recommends therefore that the night supervisors known to beat the children be strongly cautioned about this behaviour, and if it is not stopped, then they should be summarily dismissed. Further to this, it is strongly recommended that a qualified social worker or child psychologist be called in to conduct some mandatory retraining workshops for all the supervisors, with a view to helping them develop alternative coping skills and ways of working with the children, instead of the simple custodial role they currently appear to play.
The teachers, especially Mrs. (name redacted) and (name redacted), ought to be similarly cautioned.
By and large, despite the problems identified above, the Home is managed in an enlightened and progressive manner, and Ms. (name redacted) ought to be commended for doing as well as she has despite the strictures she faces. The Task Force was impressed by many aspects of the overall operations of the Home, and encourages any efforts and assistance aimed at assisting her in correcting the deficiencies highlighted.
St. Michael’s School for Boys
Water
Beyond question the most pressing need at St. Michael's is to have an abundant supply of water. The Task Force believes that, in much the same manner proposed for St. Dominic's, a large water tank storage area could be constructed higher up the hill behind the school (on the same level as the playing field), and then have gravity act as the force to provide pressure to all of the dorms and the other buildings downhill from there.
Again, a water pump of suitable PSI ought to be installed at the bottom of the hill where the intake from the WASA mains comes in, to pump the water uphill to the storage tanks. Once this is done, most of the chronic problems at St. Michael's will be resolved, this will include the end of the health and sanitation disaster that is the current outdoor bathing and washroom area.
Kitchen and dining area
Although a new, modern kitchen and dining area was built recently, it is currently unoccupied because it was reportedly not constructed to specification. The Task Force was told that much of the interior had to be demolished and rebuilt before it could be usedas intended, and as a result the boys were forced to continue to use the old kitchen and dining shed. The Task Force urges the relevant Ministry - probably the Ministry of Works
- to expedite the necessary renovations so that the new building can be made available as soon as possible.
Grounds
The state of the grounds at St. Michael's is deplorable. The Task Force strongly recommends either the hiring of a properly equipped grounds man to maintain the compound, or (preferably) the scheduling of regular visits from a URP gang to cut the grass and generally upkeep the grounds (the compound is sufficiently large that it will require the efforts of several persons in the short term just to clear the grounds and get things in shape, much less to maintain them afterwards).
Special care should be taken to properly sanitise and rehabilitate the area currently being used as the outdoor washroom. It is already a significant health hazard, and its current use needs to be discontinued as soon as possible (the untreated effluent from here may well be seeping into open drains downhill, and thus may already be posing a health hazard to residents in the area).
By and large, the Task Force was very impressed with St. Michael's. Its physical problems aside, its management model is more in keeping with that so desperately needed at St.
Jude's and St. Dominic's Homes, and its policies and guidelines very modern, progressive, and humane. It offers a comprehensive vocational training program in auto mechanics, baking and catering, electrical installation, leathercraft, masonry, plumbing, welding, and woodwork, and the general morale of the boys appeared very high indeed. Further, it is one of the few institutions with an established Code of Conduct. Consequently Mr. Francis, the manager, earned the Task Force's vocal admiration and congratulations for his successes despite the problems identified above.
Sri Jayalakshmi Home
Accountability
The Task Force is of the opinion that the $60,000 Government subvention to the Shri Jayalakshmi Home should be withdrawn forthwith, until such time that the Ministry is allowed to go in and do a complete audit of the Home's records. Further to this, the
National Insurance Board and the Board of Inland Revenue should also be encouraged to likewise perform an audit.
Given the vast amount of goodwill the Home obviously enjoys (as evidenced by the enormous food stocks and the copious amounts of donated clothing, mattresses, mats, etc. observed by the Task Force), the quantum of the subvention also needs to be revisited, since it is clear that the Home is quite capable of operating without it. Given the several indicators of malfeasance noted above, how the subvention money is actually being spent remains to be seen.
(Name Redacted)
It is the opinion of the Task Force that (name redacted) ought not to be allowed to remain at the Home, and recommends that steps be taken to have him transferred to eg. St Michael's or YTC. A full investigation of the incidents of sexual abuse he is alleged to have committed needs to be done. If the management is unwilling to submit to same, then the children who were reportedly abused must be removed from the Home and placed in another facility where proper psychological and medical assessments and intervention can be executed. Any such reluctance to allow same by the management should be interpreted as an indication that the managers are not fit and proper to continue to operate such a Home, and steps should be initiated to have them debarred from so doing.
The manner in which the whole affair was dealt with is totally unsatisfactory to the Task Force, and there is the strong possibility that the management could well be held liable for knowingly engineering and permitting a situation wherein the children in their care were re-exposed to someone who had sexually assaulted them before. It is tantamount to reckless endangerment of a very high order.
Water
Regardless of the outcome of the above recommendations, it is clear that water is a serious problem for the Home. Given that the entire area around the Home is similarly compromised, however, the Task Force is unsure as to how to overcome this problem
(WASA needs to become involved somehow).
Repairs and refurbishment
The toilets and the bedroom furnishings, as detailed above, are the most urgently in need of attention. The grounds similarly need clearing and the swings and slides made servicable as soon as possible.
The Hope Center
Recommendations
None. The Hope Center at best needs some stronger management skills.
The Happy Home
The Happy Home is one of the several anomalous small private homes that have sprung up spontaneously in various parts of the country over the years. They constitute a grouping of places that offer very limited services, far from the ideal, in areas where little else exists, and one is left with the dilemma as to what to do with them. In a very real sense, the children are damned if you do, and damned if you don't, and the prevailing wisdom remains that it is better to have a poorly equipped and run home than none at all. This reality is not lost on the Task Force, but it is the opinion of its members that rather than either close the Happy Home down, or leave it well enough alone, the Ministry ought to get more involved in assisting Anne Marie wherever possible so that the quality of the valuable service she is providing can be upgraded. This may well require a multi- disciplinary team visiting with her over a period of time to identify the needs there, followed by real action in either (a) expanding and improving the physical structures there, or (b) reducing the child population by seeking placement for (especially) the younger ones in other homes (such as Hope Center), or both. Of deep concern to the Task Force, however, is the revelation that (the home’s manageress, since deceased) and her common law husband have strained relations. Without knowing the particulars of the situation, this could well be a most disruptive and destabalising influence in the home, one that ought to be addressed before it becomes a crisis (which it well may do, given how overcrowded the home has become). To this end, a social worker should pay regular visits to the home, monitor the situation, and seek to non-invasively explore the reasons for the strain. Alternatively, one or the other adult may have to leave, and all things being equal, this may well end up being "Mr. Happy”.
The Trinidad Christian Center
In reviewing the truly impressive supporting documents provided by the Trinidad Christian Center (the Survey of NGOs in Receipt of Government Subvention, the Overview document, etc. - see Appendix IV), the Task Force had some difficulty in rationalising what was projected on paper versus the reality of what actually obtains at the Center.
In particular it has extreme difficulty in understanding the quantum of the subvention the Center enjoys ($100,000), given the number of children it caters to, and given the general quality of the care observed, which, while not poor, certainly is below the standard projected in the profile and documents on which the subvention was based. The Task Force therefore counsels a re-visiting of the subvention award by first having a small investigative team visit the Center and do a qualitative analysis of its services and an audit of its records, and then, based on the outcome of said audit, re-process the Center's application for subvention making such adjustments as may be suggested by said findings.
Said differently, ensure that the Ministry is getting value for its money, as opposed to having its money mis-appropriated.
The alternative is to leave the subvention unchanged (assuming that no malfeasance is discovered), and have the Center increase its staff levels and services to better cater to the needs of the residents therein. Either way, an in-depth qualitative analysis is called for, and ought to be undertaken with dispatch.
The Lady Hochoy Home
By and large the Lady Hochoy Home was well appointed and managed. The Task Force members, however, were most concerned by (a) the practice of tying residents to their beds, which, despite the administrator's best protestations, was obviously a long standing practice at the Home; (b) the number of hazardous objects (nails, broken mirrors, etc.) present that had not immediately been removed or replaced; (c) the condition of the kitchen; and (d) the lack of a meal plan and the general quality of the food cooked and served, including the quantum of expired foodstuffs in the larder. All of these matters were addressed with Sister Dean, but what meaningful outcome will result remains to be seen.
The Task Force therefore recommends that the Home be visited by a Health and Safety Officer to address the environmental hazards identified, and that the services of a qualified nutritionist be made available to the Home to develop a more meaningful and effective meal plan, with appropriate follow up and with periodic inspections of the kitchen and of the food acquisition records.
General Recommendations
GENERAL COMMENTS
As noted earlier in this document, although charged with the review of the ‘Policy Statement on Standards and Procedures for Children's Homes' as one of its mandates, the Task Force did not wish to duplicate the efforts of the Ministry of Health who, in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Development, are developing their Community Care Program incorporating the same document in its Procedures Manual and in its system of dual monitoring of the quality of care in children's homes and in homes for the elderly. This said, however, the Task Force nonetheless wishes to highlight several of the excellent recommendations made in that document, and to add its own support to their speedy execution.
The 'Policy Statement', under Section 2: Roles and Responsibilities of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services: Functions of the Nation Family Services Coordinating Council, Item 2.1.3 states:
"Responsible for formation of the Inspectorate of homes. Inspectorate must include a multidisciplinary team comprising members from various ministries and organisations represented on the Council (Psychologist, Psychiatrist, Social Worker, Public Health Specialist, Educator, Auditor, etc., and other persons deemed appropriate by the Council). It is obvious that one person is inadequate, and the Act which states that *any public officer can be assigned as Inspector of Orphanages' is vastly inadequate for the present needs of the country.”
The Task Force is 100% supportive of this recommendation. Although it chose to Implement the relevant provision in the Children Act and have all of its members appointed as Inspectors of Industrial Schools and Orphanages, that designation is no longer useful in the current context, and a full-time multi-disciplinary team is definitely the preferred solution. [It should be recalled that prior to these appointments, the post of Inspector of Industrial Schools and Orphanages had been vacant for almost 15 years.]
The document, in the same section under Item 2.1.4 recommends:
"The development of a "Licensing System" (Rules and Regulations) for the homes/centers/institutions which must be in brochure or booklet form to be handed out to the operators of homes/centers/institutions as part of the procedure."
And 2.1.5 adds; "The establishment of criteria as the yardstick for periodic (every 3 months) monitoring, supervising, and evaluating persons, institutions, homes and centers involved in caring for children with a view to granting new licensure, the maintaining of license, and to assist in upgrading deficient situations."
There is no question that the optimum situation that should be aimed for is that wherein every home/center/institution in the country is duly certified and licensed, operating cohesively as a collective as opposed to operating as insular entities as currently obtains, and all monitored by a specialised arm of the Ministry. This is the only practical way that consistent, coordinated, quality service can be guaranteed. To this end, the Task Force's comments follow, many of which echo those contained in the abovementioned 'Policy Statement’.
LICENSING OF HOMES
1. All Homes, Foster Homes, Institutions, etc, ought to be licensed annually and registered with the proposed Children's Authority currently being formulated by the
Ministry. The Requirements for Registration should include that:
● Each facility should register with the Registrar General's Department under the Companies Act.
● Each must be adequately staffed taking into account the numbers, ages, and special requirements of the children it caters to.
● The premises of each facility must conform to all relevant Health and Building regulations.
● Staff must have appropriate training and experience.
● Staff must be able to produce documentary proof of on-going training where required.
● Staff must be *fit and proper' persons with no personal habits or history that would constitute a detrimental influence to a child. Further, staff must provide certificates of good character.
2. Mechanisms should be put in place in the Ministry to determine and administrate criteria for the renewal of licenses. To this end a new section or department within the Ministry needs to be created to treat specifically with this, and then staffed with appropriate personnel. It will function as an Accreditation Board for Homes and Institutions.
3. Institutions should be graded (ie. Grade A, B, C etc.) and the range of subventions they qualify for should be tagged to their grading. The grading criteria should be multi- faceted and encompass size, physical facilities, staff qualifications, services offered (including quality thereof), source(s) of funding (other than the Ministry), and so on
4. Quarterly status reports should be submitted to the Ministry detailing activities, achievements, expenditure, relevant resident statistics, and comments and evaluations thereof.
5. The Regulations for Homes should include:
● Annual medical certificates including blood tests for each member of staff.
● Annual food handling certificates for each staff member so involved.
● Immunisation cards for all children must be up to date. Medical records must be kept for all children in the Homes, and must be available for inspection at any time by the (proposed) Children's Authority or any authorised agent of same.
● Records to be kept by the Homes should include:
- Name, address, place of employment and telephone number of parents
- Name and address of family physician (if any)
- Record of attendence for children
- Record of meals served
- Fees or contributions made in respect of each child
- Date of admission and discharge
- Fire precaution procedures and drills conducted at each Home
Further to the above, the Children's Authority or its equivalent, once established, should be notified immediately on the occurrence of any of the following:
1. Death or serious accident involving a child, as well as circumstances surrounding same.
2. Gastroenteritis or other infectious disease.
3. Outbreak of fire if, as a result, it is necessary to remove the children.
4. Police charge(s) against a child.
5. Abuse (sexual, physical or psychological), mistreatment or neglect of a child.
6. Absence of a child without knowledge or permission of the Officer / Manager /
Supervisor in charge of the Home.
7. Police charge(s) against a member of staff.
8. Substance abuse by a child or member of staff.
9. Any evidence of malfeasance or misappropriation of funds or property involving either
staff or children.
Once notified of any of the above, the Authority must conduct investigations, following which it must give directions to the Home as to the appropriate action(s) to be taken.
Failure of the Home to comply with these directions could result in the suspension of its licensure.
INSPECTION OF HOMES
1. Every Home or child care facility must be visited at least twice monthly by a Child Care Officer employed by the Authority, who will determine whether the facility is being administered in a proper manner.
2. The Child Care Officer or any other person authorised by the Authority may at any reasonable time enter any child care facility for the purpose of interviewing staff and children, and inspecting books and records.
3. The child care centers should also be visited at least once every 3 months by a medical officer so that he could perform routine medical examinations on each child, advise on the health of the children and the hygienic conditions of the premises, and to supervise the compilation of the medical records for each child.
4. Each facility must make arrangements for the dental care of all of the children in its care.
SUBVENTIONS
The Task Force was most distressed to learn that the Auditor in the Ministry of Social Development does NOT visit Homes to assess their physical accommodations, psychological and physical welfare services, etc. Instead, monetary subventions are routinely granted on the basis of submitted audited accounts only. The Task Force strongly recommends that these practices be amended immediately, and that site visitations become a mandatory procedure before subventions are granted.
CHILD CARE PLAN
Every Home should carefully develop a Plan of Care for each child in its protection.
Following an appropriate Ministry approved format, the Plan should set out:
1. The Legal Status of the child.
2. Date of commencement of placement.
3. Reasons why the child is in care.
4. Information on the child's family network.
5. Relevant background information about the child's family.
6. Relevant background about the child.
7. The child's needs in relation to health, education, diet, social and emotional needs, identity arising out of the child's age, religion, racial origin and cultural background.
8. Arrangements for the child's education, dental and health needs.
9. The wishes and feelings of the child.
10. Contact arrangements.
11. The short and medium term plan for the child
12. The long term plan for the child such as whether the child is to return home or be prepared for independence.
13. What is the plan seeking to achieve and within what timeframe.
14. Date to review the plan.
STATUTORY AUTHORITIES' SERVICE COMMISSION
The Task Force was most surprised to learn that the responsibility for the appointment, promotion and disciplining of Staff in the larger Homes (ie. St. Jude's, St. Michael's, St. Dominic's and St. Mary's) is vested in the Statutory Authorities' Service Commission
(SASC). It was also reported to the Task Force that the individual managers of each of these institutions are the ones who actually decide who will be hired or fired, and that their decisions, couched as 'recommendations', are simply rubber stamped by the SASC.
The four Certified Schools were, by Legal Notice No. 21 of 1980, brought within the Statutory Authorities Act Chap. 24:01. On investigation it was discovered that there has been divided legal opinion on whether this was a proper course of action lawfully to be taken, since by definition a Statutory Authority is defined in the Act as:
"a local authority and any commission, board, committee council or body (whether corporate or incorporated) established by or under an Act other than the Companies Ordinance declared by the President under Section 3 to be subject to the provisions of this Act.
It is now a question of interpretation whether the four schools *deemed' to be Certified Schools under the Children Act Chap. 46:01 can be said to have been established by that legislation, considering these very schools were set up by the Catholic and Anglican churches more than a century ago, and were previously governed by the Education Act.
Whatever interpretation that legislation is given, the responsibility for staffing of pensionable officers currently rests with the SASC, while the Board Members are appointed by Government on the recommendation of the Churches involved. The Task Force believes that this entire mechanism needs to be revisited and restructured.
RECOMMENDATIONS ADDRESSING SOME OF THE LEGAL ISSUES
1. Managers of institutions should cease usurping the functions of the Minister to grant home leave to inmates,
2. Magistrates need to be sensitized to the fact that young persons and youthful offenders should not be committed to industrial schools and orphanages on application of "beyond control'.
3. A holding area should be established at St. Jude's for girls who have been remanded for safe-keeping (eg. in cases of incest) pending the outcome of their court hearing. At present the girls so placed are housed with other girls who have been committed to the Home by the Court for unlawful activities, and are thus exposed to their influence.
4. Remandees should be taken to Court at each and every hearing of their court matter (it is not uncommon for boys and girls remanded at St. Michael's and St. Jude's to remain in custody for periods in excess of one year before their matters are determined).
5. The Welfare Officer and/or Manager should submit a report to the Court indicating the suitability or unsuitability of the remandee for committal to the relevant Home. At present this is only done for committals to the Youth Training Centre (TC). In addition to the suitability report a probation officer's report should be mandatory.
6. Remand homes should be established. At present remandees of St. Michael's are accommodated at the YTC, while at St. Jude's remandees are placed with girls already committed.
7. A Children's Witness Protection Program should be established for children who are (unfairly) remanded in custody while awaiting their matters to be determined in court. This means a kind of double punishment for these children. For example, a minor whose father allegedly sexually molested her was placed in custody pending an inquiry at the Magistrate's Court (Tunapuna). Her matter is still pending 18 months later, and she is still in custody at St. Jude's having committed no crime at all, but for merely being the victim of one.
8. Managers who admit children to their Homes on humanitarian grounds should seek a Fit Person Order from the Court in order to validate their stand.
9. The Court should NOT commit children to St. Dominic's and St. Mary's up to age 18 - the cutoff limit should be age 16. [An example of this is Case No. 17602/95 POS Juvenile Court 07.03.97]
10. Mechanisms should be put in place to recapture inmates who abscond from especially St. Michael's and St. Jude's. Currently, there is every indication that when this occurs, no appropriate followup action at these institutions are undertaken. (For example, inmate T.M. absconded from St, Jude's and was allowed to remain at large for 14 months, at which point she was eventually sent to the State Prison when she committed a further offence. Even at this point, she was officially still listed at St. Jude's, as St. Jude's had not reported her missing, nor had they entered same in their records.
MANAGEMENT AND STAFF RECOMMENDATIONS
1. Staff in all Homes need to have certain basic training. Many of them in the Homes visited were not qualified in any way (and it showed). The Task Force believes that the basic qualification for any staff person to work with children who are by definition emotionally and psychologically damaged must have a Certificate in Social Work plug completion of the UWI Parenting Programme. The UWI School of Continuing Studies offers an adequate Certificate Programme which existing staff can do part-time over a three year period. Said staff should be encouraged to pursue this certification by being given time off to attend classes, assistance with text books, and a monetary recognition upon graduation. Only St. Mary's seems to encourage this on the part of their staff. Other Homes have staff who pursue extra studies, but they seem to get pressure rather than positive support in so doing.
2. Management Committees with representatives from the Board of Directors, from the Institutional Staff (both lay and religious where the Home has both); and chaired by a lay person with management experience should be in charge of the day-to-day management of the Homes. [Boards can be too remote, and it is the exception rather than the rule for a Management Board to operate effectively in any of the institutions.] The lack of management training shows clearly where those in charge adopt an autocratic/ownership style of management, being unwilling to divulge information to their co-managers or to delegate either responsibility or authority to them. It is a characteristic of insecure or untrained management to be autocratic and authoritarian and to over-react to any suspicion that they are facing implied or overt criticism. This was virtually a characteristic of the management of many of the Homes inspected, which does not translate into good and effective child development practices.
3. In managing large institutions, the Family Unit System should be adopted wherever possible. Siblings should not be separated, and the Family Unit Homes should be limited to 20 children at the very most. There should be no dormitories by age group, no communal kitchens, and no communal laundries. Children should be encouraged to participate in the housekeeping in their own house unit, and afforded as normal a life as possible. Apart from being more economical to run, this encourages the dissolution of the autocratic management style encountered by the Task Force, as the 'parents' in each Home would perforce have to be instrumental in making and implementing any decisions affecting their unit, and would allow the children greater personal attention and care.
4. In the larger institutions, there should be an attending psychologist/social worker to do the intake and to identify any deep seated problems that need to be addressed. For the smaller Homes, there should be a Field Social Worker paid by Government who performs this function on a rotating basis. The smaller Homes should also be assigned a nurse and a nutritionist on the same basis, individuals who could visit periodically and offer advice and assistance where this is necessary for the good of the children
5. Disciplinary action in the form of dismissal should be taken against an employee who sexually, emotionally, physically, or psychologically abuses a child, with relevant legal action where appropriate.
A RECOMMENDATION Re, FUTURE TASK FORCE MEMBERSHIPS
Those members of this Task Force who are employed in the various Ministries represented, regularly faced increasingly annoying difficulties in coordinating times for meetings and site visitations due to conflicting commitments vis staff meetings, other Task
Forces and Committees they were on, etc. This had the compound effect of fragmentation of effort and of constant delays in executing sensitive functions, or even in collaborating on strategy or analysis of data gathered. It is the very strong recommendation of the Task
Force, therefore, that in future appointments of this kind, members so appointed who are employed at Ministries should be relieved of their other responsibilities until such time that their mandates have been completed and their reports compiled and submitted. Certainly, in the instance of this Task Force, its mandate would have been completed in a much shorter period of time than it actually took, had this been the case.
CLOSING COMMENTS
The findings reported in this document are by no means exhaustive, yet they detail some situations and events that are so atrocious, it boggles the mind that they have been allowed to develop and continue for so long. Events such as the mass sexual molestations at St. Dominic's, or the profound abuse and neglect at St. Jude's, have been featured in the media many times over the years, or have been the topic of quiet (and not so quiet) gossip in certain circles among influential and substantive members of society. And yet they were allowed to continue without so much as a simple independent investigation by the relevant authorities.
Completing the mandates given to this Task Force was not easy. The difficulties associated with the compilation and analysis of the data presented aside, the Task Force members were all deeply and profoundly affected by this exercise, emotionally and psychologically. In a very real way they were often witness to the true Dark Side of institutionalization: the reality is that many of the children who are committed to State supported institutions for their own protection and welfare, have often instead found themselves in situations far worse than those they were removed from or from which they sought protection- That having been said, however, there were also many instances when the Task Force was pleased and impressed to note the really good work being done in other, more progressive institutions. There is a balance, perhaps, from a distance. But up close it is the images of the anguish and the despair that dominate one's field of vision, that haunt the spirit when one is alone.
The work of this Task Force is far from over, but it is better suited to a full time body such as the Children's Authority or the Inspectorate of Homes. It is the hope of this Task Force that the work so begun will be continued, and that ultimately all of the children's homes and institutions in the country will be duly inspected, certified and licensed.
