Hidden in the ceiling of the new Carenage Fish market, police found a Bersa S.A. nine-millimetre pistol, fitted with a magazine containing 12 rounds of nine–millimetre ammunition.
On December 7, during an anti-crime exercise in Carenage, police officers received information and went to the market, where an extensive search was carried out.
The firearm and ammunition were found in the ceiling of a room located on the compound.
No one was arrested.
The exercise was supervised by Snr Supt Thompson, Supt Smith, ASP Baird and coordinated by Insp Mohammed, Insp Grant, Sgt Adams, Cpl Bentick and PC Bishop.