A man was arrested by police following a home invasion in Borde Narve Village on Tuesday.
Around 6.45 p.m. four armed intruders accosted and tied up two elderly people at their home and relieved them of a quantity of valuables. A licensed firearm and ammunition belonging to one of the victims was also taken from the house, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The men escaped on foot.
A report was made to the police and officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department, Ste Madeleine police station and the Southern Division Task Force responded. Investigations into the incident were launched and an All-Points Bulletin (APB) issued, the police post said.
Alert officers operating under the Active Directed Grid Patrol System, responded to the APB and saw a silver Nissan Versa motor vehicle bearing two different license plates crashed along the roadway in the Cedar Hill Estate Road area.
One man who was found seated in the driver’s seat was held and a search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a quantity of items which were reportedly taken from the house, the post said. Two license plates were also found in the trunk of the vehicle.
Investigations are ongoing.