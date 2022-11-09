The Ministry of Trade and Industry has advised that licences issued this year for the import of foreign used vehicles will expire on December 31.
In a news release on Tuesday, the ministry said its Trade Licence Unit (TLU) will not be revalidating those licences to a date in 2023 to facilitate used right hand drive motor vehicles (sedans, station wagons and Sports Utility Vehicles) that arrive in Trinidad and Tobago after December 31.
The ministry also reminded the public that the permissible age for import of used right hand drive motor vehicles is as follows:
· Three years from the date of manufacture for vehicles outfitted with a gasoline, diesel, CNG or hybrid engine; and
· Two years from the date of manufacture for vehicles outfitted with an electric motor powered by a rechargeable battery pack.
For further information, the Trade Licence Unit can be reached at 701-1440,701-1443, 623-2931ext 3014, 3016, 3017 or via email at tlu@gov.tt.