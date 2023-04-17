The Opposition will welcome a regional action plan on crime and will await to see what comes out of discussions, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“We would welcome an action plan and so we await, but thus far the Prime Minister seemed to admit to hopelessness when in effect he said murders last year were so many and this year would be more,” said Persad-Bissessar in response to questions from the Express.
The former Prime Minister accompanied by several Opposition members including Dr Roodal Moonilal, Jearlean John, Saddam Hosein and Dr Lackram Bodoe attended the opening ceremony of the regional crime symposium.
Before the start of the event, Persad-Bissessar said she wishes them all the best and look forward to good things.
The Opposition, she said, was not asked to make any contributions.
Persad-Bissessar and her team sat at table and listened to the opening remarks from Dr Carla Barnett, Caricom’s Secretary general, Caricom Chair and St Lucian Prime Minister Philip Davis and the welcome address by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Persad-Bissessar and Opposition members departed after Rowley’s address.
She told the media that they were invited only for the opening ceremony and not for the entire symposium.
The Express saw a copy of the invitation which specifically stated they were invited to attend the opening ceremony.
Speaking to the media as she exited the symposium, Persad-Bissessar shared her disagreement with the Prime Minister on two points- that crime is a public health issue and his saying that having multiple National Security Ministers did not have an impact on crime.
“It is not a public health issue, but I agree it causes public health issues," said Persad-Bissessar.
She said the Opposition maintains that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must be removed as Minister as he has failed miserably in the crime fight.
“I still call for him to go. You can't keep making the same mistakes every day, expecting things to change. It is very clear Minister Hinds cannot do the job, but it is just not Hinds - it is the entire Government. Today shows hopelessness," she said.
Persad-Bissessar said she was unimpressed with the symposium’s itinerary.
However, she expressed hope that the action plan at the end of the event will bring about some changes.
“People are mortally afraid. Yes, CARICOM can help us, but we have unique issues,” she said.
She added “Let’s remove this incompetent and wicked government and let’s move forward and take our country forward.”