Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised the Prime Minister for what she said was Dr Keith Rowley’s use of the race card as an election tactic.
Speaking at the United National Congress’ (UNC) meeting at the party’s headquarters in Chaguanas on Monday, Persad-Bissessar criticised Rowley and asked why he did not focus on national issues like crime which are gripping the country.
The former prime minister argued that the People’s National Movement (PNM) was in “panic mode” as she recalled the “petty” behaviour by Rowley at a public meeting last week in San Fernando.
“I have seen people make reference to my skin colour as if it is something that disqualifies me. That should not bother me and should not bother you. And imagine most of that damn nonsense comes from black people. Imagine black people calling me black. They saying I am black. If they know how I love my black colour,” the Prime Minister said.
Persad-Bissessar said Rowley’s use of race during election campaigns was not new.
But she noted that he did not talk about the out-of-control murder rate, employment or new opportunities for youth.
She noted further that Rowley was distressed that she (Persad-Bissessar) did not refer to him as “Dr Rowley”.
“What kind of petty behaviour from the leader of our great nation? So tonight I will say Dr Doom Rowley...I am going to do what (Rowley) should have done tell you plans and policies to make your life better,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said legislatively, the UNC will implement “stand your ground” and “home invasion” laws and ensure there is increased legal gun ownership. She said her government will restructure the National Security Ministry by splitting it into the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence.
Persad-Bissessar said a UNC government will introduce diploma, undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in policing for recruits combined with a police apprenticeship programme. These academic programmes, which will be implemented at The University of the West Indies’ Debe Campus, will be combined with a part-time police apprenticeship practical programme.
She said a UNC government will review pre-trial detention and bail reform and there will also be individual risk and financial assessments for bail.
To tackle the issue of prison overcrowding and rehabilitation of non-violent offenders, Persad-Bissessar said a UNC government will ensure there are five minimum security detention centres based in South, Central, North, East and Tobago, with work-release during the day and detention after work hours.
These facilities will house non-violent offenders who are remanded pre-trial and cannot access bail.
She said there will also be measures such as a law to prevent incarceration of non-violent drug offenders and there will finally be the implementation of ankle bracelets and the introduction of house arrest.
Persad-Bissessar said her government will provide State support for children of incarcerated people and establish a fund for children who have lost one or both parents to crime. She noted that the Rowley Government has started paving roads and cutting ribbons but this will not win votes as citizens have been suffering for eight years under the PNM. She also noted Rowley’s comments on the Piarco International Airport case, saying that her Government pursued this matter.
“We recovered $18 million. That sounding like a case we throw away?” she asked.
Persad-Bissessar noted last week’s exclusive Sunday Express report which was based on the Commission of Enquiry into the airport project and said it was UNC deputy leader Jearlean John who stood up against what was happening. Persad-Bissessar said the PNM “propaganda” was outdated.