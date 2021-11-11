$1,000 ransom paid...but no sign of Dave Cooper

In 2015, auto mechanic Dave Cooper was accused of being a police informant leading to a drug bust in the community.
His life was threatened, and days later the 48-year-old grandfather was taken from his home in Morne Diablo, Penal, never to be seen again.
No one has been detained in connection with his disappearance.
His rented apartment was cleaned out, new tenants moved in and customers began arriving for their vehicles days later.
Cooper’s relatives say his disappearance was forgotten by the community and the police. But their lives were turned upside down, searching and praying for their loved one to return home.
His elderly mother, Eldica La Pompe, created a shrine and prayed day and night to see her son’s face. She died two years later from a broken heart.
Relatives said the once jolly woman had gone silent. She would sit alone, in a dark room, crying.
“My mummy grieved to death. Every day she would pray for him to come home. She would ask about him and talk about him when he was a child. She loved him more than anyone else. He would come every morning to see her. My mother died from a broken heart,” said her daughter, Denise Cooper.
The 78-year-old mother of 11 died without knowing what happened to her son.
In an interview with the Express on Thursday, Denise said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had failed her family. And she questioned whether investigators would have done more to find her brother if he was in a better financial position.
“The police stopped calling months after the incident. They forgot about him. No one helped us and we tried our best to find him,” she said.
What happened?
Dave Cooper lived alone in a rented house at Grants Road, Morne Diablo. He operated an auto garage downstairs.
Cooper had visited his sister, Denise, some houses away to help with preparations for a thanksgiving service the next day.
She said, “My brother was at my house the night before. We were preparing for a thanksgiving. He left late that night and said he was going home to sleep. The next day I was very busy with cooking for the service. But that evening my older brother came and asked if I saw Dave. I found it strange that he did not come by me.”
Cooper’s siblings went to the house and found the glass front door broken.
His clothing was scattered on the steps and a plastic tie strap was found near the back door.
Denise said inside the house was ransacked and her brother could not be found. She tried calling his cellphone but there was no answer.
She said the family flagged down a passing police vehicle.
“The officers came and looked around and said this looks like a serious thing. They left. And we called the Siparia Police Station but the officers did not come immediately. I went in and then the officers came and looked around,” she said.
Police believe the intruders parked their vehicle behind the house and went inside.
Denise said her family was devastated. Missing persons flyers were posted and an appeal was made for anyone with information to contact the family.
Days later, she received a call from someone claiming her brother was chopped into pieces and dumped. “The caller said ‘ent he like to call police? We chop him up and throw him in Pt Cumana’. But I don’t believe this. I think it was a prank,” she said.
The family was also asked to pay $1,000 for information on the incident. “We paid the money but we did not get any information,” she said.
Relatives said Cooper was accused of giving information to the police which resulted in a raid and three people being arrested for possession of marijuana weeks before his abduction.
A relative told the Express Cooper had been threatened by relatives of the men. But Cooper never thought the people he had known all his life would harm him.
TTPS failed us
Cooper’s relatives believe they were treated unfairly and claimed police officers were not willing to investigate his disappearance.
Denise said, “From the beginning the police did not seem interested. When I went to file the report in Siparia the police said I need to go Penal. So there are reports in both police stations.
“I felt like I had to beg the police to come to the house. The police stopped calling us and I started going to the police station but when I go there I always felt like I was doing something wrong and I stopped going.
“My family is trying to figure out what happened. My mother died worrying for her son. We want to find out what happened to she can rest in peace,” she said.
The family had pleaded for a meeting with former commissioner of police Gary Griffith on the matter.
Denise said her siblings searched secluded areas throughout the country but found no clues to lead them to her missing brother.
Still hopeful
Denise said her family was still hoping her brother would return home alive. “But when he gets home everything will be different. His children are separated and are living different places. His mother is not here anymore. Life has changed for us,” she said.
The sister made another appeal to the police to find the persons responsible for her brother’s disappearance. “We want justice because my brother was a well-loved man in the community.
“He was a good friend to everyone and he was never involved in anything illegal. He was a good person and did not deserve this,” she said.
The Express contacted the Penal and Siparia police stations on the matter. Investigators said the case was not closed but there was no further information or suspects.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.