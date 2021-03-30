piarco
Covid-19 vaccines have finally arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says a rollout of up to 1,000 shots a day is expected in April.
A total of 33,600 Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines arrived at the South Terminal of Piarco International Airport at 6.10 p.m. yesterday.
Each person requires two shots, so this batch of vaccines will see 16,800 people vaccinated.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram are expected to be among the first group of people to get vaccinated next week, along with front-line healthcare workers.
The minister said last evening that the vaccine drive will be ramped up, with 1,000 shots a day across 21 sites in both Trinidad and Tobago.
“We will have to get rid of these vaccines in about two months and we plan to get rid of it in about one month, so we plan to ramp up to about 1,000 vaccines a day within the first week and then more than that, so by the end of April, we should get through our 16,000,” he said.
Deyalsingh, Parasram, Dr Erica Wheeler of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), as well as officials of the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (Nipdec), were at the airport to receive the vaccines.
Deyalsingh said the flight arrived on time and two pallets of vaccines were offloaded.
He said they opened the two containers with the vaccines to verify everything was in order.
The vaccines were then loaded onto a refrigerated truck and transported from Piarco to storage at C40 in Chaguaramas.
The C40 facility is where all the country’s medicines for the public healthcare sector are stored.
The cargo of vaccines was well guarded and escorted to C40 with a convoy of both Police Service and Defence Force security.
Deyalsingh said the vaccines will be distributed across 21 sites in Trinidad and Tobago for rollout.
Today, the vaccine batch will be split—some will go to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility and 3,000 doses will go to Tobago tomorrow.
He said the remainder will be distributed among the other 18 centres in Trinidad.
“We start (vaccination) on both islands, Trinidad and Tobago, bright and early on Tuesday, April 6,” he said.
Deyalsingh said everything went smoothly with respect to the arrival of the vaccines, and he extended congratulations to the logistics team.
Take precautions
Deyalsingh emphasised that with or without vaccines, people need to take precautions as there are countries that have been vaccinating a significant portion of their populations and there are still cases going up.
“With or without vaccines, for the foreseeable future, we have to continue with all the public health measures, especially with what we are seeing now,” he said.
The minister said social gatherings will “sink us” if we are not careful.
He said social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and staying at home if you are ill must continue.
He said over the Easter weekend, it is crucial for people to maintain social distancing and avoid social gatherings, whether in public or private.
Deyalsingh said the second batch from the COVAX Facility (77,000 vaccines) is expected to be delivered by the end of May.
“That will be another good measure to get to start to move towards getting a fair amount of our people vaccinated, and we are hopefully on the way to herd immunity,” he said.
The AstraZeneca product coming to T&T comes from the SK Bioscience facility in South Korea and is certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Government has emphasised that this country only accepts WHO-approved vaccines, and this requirement was one of the keep-backs to vaccines arriving locally.
As has been previously advised, Deyalsingh said the incoming vaccines will go, as a priority, to healthcare workers and especially those on the front line.
Individual uptake remains a voluntary process, and Deyalsingh said the inoculation drive will also be open to members of the public.
The elderly (over 60 years of age) and people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are also in line, and those with regular appointments at health clinics will be offered their vaccines on those days.
Controversy
Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 vaccine journey has been fraught with controversy since last year.
Vaccines were said to be arriving in January, but the dates kept moving.
Deyalsingh explained last month that T&T was restricted by several factors—vaccines must be WHO-certified; must be appropriate for T&T; large and wealthy countries were hoarding vials by the millions; and manufacturers were pressuring small countries like T&T to purchase massive orders that were not needed.
This country will be receiving vaccines from COVAX, 40,000 from the government of India, and 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China (once approved by the WHO).
Trinidad and Tobago is among the last to receive vaccines in the region.
The following are the countries and the quantity of AstraZeneca vaccines received directly from India:
• Barbados—100,000 doses
• Dominica—70,000
• St Lucia—25,000
• St Kitts and Nevis—20,000
• St Vincent and the Grenadines
—40,000
• Antigua and Barbuda—40,000
• Suriname—50,000
• Jamaica—50,000