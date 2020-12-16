Six months after amendments to the Motor Vehicle and Traffic Act 2017 allowing for a new Demerit Points System came into effect, 68 people have been disqualified from driving and almost 1,000 more are about to have their driver’s permits taken away.
Road safety co-ordinator at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Brent Batson disclosed the statistics in an interview with the Express yesterday.
He said the numbers were alarming and warned drivers of the consequences that came with breaking the law.
Batson said drivers have been disqualified for offences such as not wearing seatbelts and driving over the speed limit.
He said this was occurring throughout the country, particularly with private car drivers.
He said: “Persons have to understand the amendment to the Road Traffic Act. The driving permit is not some sort of constitutional right. It can be taken from you if you break the law. Drivers have a misconception that if they pay their tickets, they won’t get any points. It does not work that way. Your points stay with you.”
He added that once a driver accumulates ten or more demerit points, he or she will automatically be disqualified from driving for a period of time and required to surrender his or her driver’s licence.
Failure to comply is an additional offence, and the Transport Commissioner will then issue a summons to the driver.
If someone continues to operate a vehicle after they have been disqualified, they can be arrested on the spot, Batson said.
He said a special unit has also been set up to ensure drivers are notified when their demerit points have surpassed the lawful limit, and there are also new devices to detect when a person is driving with a disqualified driver’s permit.
Additionally, he said the Demerit Points System is public record, and drivers need to keep this in mind because insurance companies and employers can have access to these records once a driver is fined.
He said: “They need to wake up and understand it’s a totally different system now. It stays on your record. If you are disqualified, you also have no insurance and the risk becomes multiplied because if you get into an accident, you have no coverage.”
Batson recommended that insurance companies do their due diligence and ensure they check clients’ records.
He noted the Motor Vehicle and Traffic Act also contained a licence sanction.
Batson said this feature disqualifies drivers who do not pay their fines from being able to have their vehicles inspected or have a vehicle transferred to their name.
86 died on the roads this year
Batson told the Express that many of the road fatalities this year could have been avoided.
Commenting on three road deaths in recent days, he said: “We are saddened, from the TTPS standpoint, as our role involves injury prevention. However, these accidents were avoidable. It probably involved speeding, and for the pedestrian who ran across the highway, where the speed limit is 100, that’s unsurvivable.”
He was referring to the man who was struck down while crossing the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in Aranjuez near the walkover on Monday night.
Another pedestrian, a fire officer, standing outside his home, was also killed on Monday when a truck lost control and ran off the road.
A motorist also died the same day when his vehicle spun out of control along the Toco Main Road and crashed into an embankment on the western side of the road.
For the year so far, Batson said there have been 86 road fatalities, compared to 115 for the same period last year.
He said there will be a zero-tolerance policy in effect during the Christmas season.
He added: “Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has instructed all commanders to ensure national road police operations across the country, focusing on driving under the influence enforcement, dangerous speeding, and persons not wearing a seat belt.”
He also urged drivers to be prepared to present proper documentation, including a valid driver’s permit and insurance certificate, as there will be increased road checks.
He also said a driver can be ticketed if the person sitting in their front passenger seat does not have on a seat belt.
The Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service (TTMPS), Transit Police, Licensing Division officials and traffic wardens will also assist the TTPS, he added.
The top five road traffic offences that caused drivers to be disqualified were:
1. Driving without wearing a seatbelt
2. Driving over the speed limit
3. Use of mobile devices while driving
4. Breach of road traffic signs
5. Driving without a valid driver’s permit
The Demerit Points System
According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Ch 48:50, the introduction of the Demerit Points System is used to track the behaviour of drivers by the allocation of points to their driving records for the commission of certain traffic violations and offences.
A person can accumulate demerit points on their driving permit record for the breach of certain traffic violations and offences, which carry demerit points.
The system is managed through an electronic demerit points register on the U-Turn software management system.
Drivers with ten to 13 points will have their permits disqualified for a period of six months. Drivers with 14-20 points will have their permits disqualified for a period of one year.