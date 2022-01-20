1,063: T&T records its highest number of new daily cases

A staggering 1,063 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded, the highest number of confirmed cases reported by the Ministry of Health in a single day.
The ministry has also reported another 18 deaths from the virus.
In its daily update yesterday, the ministry said the 1,063 new cases were the results of samples taken between January 13 and 19.
Until now, the highest daily reported figure was 984—reported on December 3, 2021, from samples taken over a four-day period.
The new cases take the active case load to 17,349 and total cases recorded since the start of the pandemic to 104,005.
The death toll now stands at 3,256.
The ministry said the 18 newly-recorded deaths were: eight elderly men; two elderly women; six middle-aged men; one young adult man; one young adult woman.
The ministry said ten people had “multiple comorbidities”, four had “only one comorbidity” and four people “had no known medical conditions”.
Tobago did not record any new deaths, and the island’s death toll remains at 222.
So far in January 2022, 387 deaths have been recorded.
Only two months have recorded more deaths—December 2021 (711) and November 2021 (462).
Tobago recorded 49 new positive cases yesterday, taking active cases there to 1,015.