$1.3m BANK ROBBERY

Bandits made off with an estimated $1.3 million sometime between Friday night and yesterday morning after they hammered their way through the wall of the RBC Royal Bank Maraval branch ATM room and vandalised the machines.
The discovery was made yesterday morning after one of the bank’s managers received a report from the electronic response officer of “unusual activity” at the branch’s ATM machines being detected.
While officers of the St Clair Police Station have taken up the investigation, they said up to yesterday evening they did not have any solid leads as to who may have committed the crime as they were unable to obtain any video footage since none of the CCTV cameras at the location was functional.
Police reports state around 9 a.m. yesterday the manager received the “unusual activity” report. About an hour later she arrived at the branch located along Saddle Road, and upon entering the ATM room, discovered the two machines were cut open and cash trays were on the floor.
The Express yesterday contacted Andrew McGrath, the bank’s director of corporate communications, Caribbean, via e-mail.
While he confirmed the incident had taken place, McGrath said he could offer no further comment since the larceny was engaging the attention of the Police Service.
“We can confirm that our ATMs at our Maraval branch were vandalised overnight between January 1 and 2. Police attended the scene and are currently investigating. As this is a police matter, please reach out to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for any additional questions,” McGrath stated in his response.
ATMs relocated
Following the discovery, the bank’s manager contacted St Clair police, said officers.
WPCs Parks and Pierera along with PCs Dhuram, Samaroo and Deny visited the scene and observed that entry into the building was gained by the bandits cutting a hole on the western side of the building.
When the Express visited the location a notice was placed on the doorway informing customers that machines had been relocated.
“RBC Royal Bank wishes to advise clients that our full-service ATM has been relocated to the eastern walk-up entrance of the branch available to you with 24-7 accessibility. We apologise for any inconvenience and remind you that you may also use our digital banking platforms for your everyday banking needs.
“Thank you for being a valued RBC client,” the notice stated.
Incident at Gulf City
It was only last month a rumour began circulating on social media that there was a “hostage situation” at the bank’s Gulf City branch, but that rumour was quickly put to rest by the bank.
On the day in question, December 11, San Fernando police responded to a distress call from a woman in the financial institution.
In a media release issued that same day, the bank stated: “We are aware of rumours circulating on various social media channels regarding our Gulf City branch.
“Earlier today, an individual came into the Gulf City branch and asked to use the branch telephone to contact police. The individual contacted the police and the police attended to the individual shortly thereafter. There were no other incidents at the Gulf City branch. If there are any questions on this, please contact the TTPS.”
Police later stated the incident involved a woman and her former employee, whom she allegedly owed money.
Officers said the two met in San Fernando where they began to argue over the outstanding debt.
Police were told the former employee snatched the woman’s cellphone with the intention of keeping it until her money was paid.
After further discussion, the employer told the woman to meet her at the Gulf City branch of RBC Royal Bank, police were told.
However, when the employer turned up at the bank, officers said the employee was not there.
The employer went into the bank where she used the phone and contacted police.
When San Fernando officers responded to the scene, the employer explained what had taken place. Police later contacted the former employee, who agreed to meet officers and the woman at the police station, where the incident was said to have been sorted out.