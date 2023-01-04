$1.3m budget for Tobago Carnival

THE mas fraternity in Tobago is being allocated $1.3 million for Carnival 2023.
Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association Jemma Bedlow told the Express yesterday this was the figure agreed upon.
This allocation comes following talks with Culture Secretary Tashia Burris and her team last month, Bedlow said.
Money allocated
“Tobago is involved in the 2023 national Carnival. Bands have started to register, we have just got the approval for the office for the mas fraternity in Shaw Park.
“We are just waiting on the keys.
“We have had discussions with the secretary and the festival for which funding has been allocated, to start to put our house in order for the 2023 Carnival.
Plans underway
There’s some changes that we will have to do and merge the king and queen and the Junior Carnival,” Bedlow said.
Assistant Secretary, Culture Megan Morrison yesterday told the Express, in the coming weeks, plans for the sister island’s participation in the Tobago leg of the national Carnival will be unveiled.
Morrison said final preparations are being worked out.
When is the launch?
But the Tobago House of Assembly must be more timely in treating with the announcement of Tobago’s festivals, Bedlow argued.
“I find the Tobago House of Assembly is dragging their feet in doing things.
“When is the launch of Carnival? I can’t see, I don’t know!
“Trinidad launch long time, when are we launching?
“We always laid-back and late...and that is an issue,” Bedlow said.
Bedlow to step down
Bedlow also called on the Culture Secretary to provide facts on the $300 million tourist spend which Burris announced last month.
“I am not sure if my eye is good.
“I am seeing $300 million came back in revenue for Tobago was said by the Culture Secretary.
“Show me that, show me that.”
She said with internal elections of the Bandleaders Association to take place in May, she intends to step down as chairman.
Meanwhile, one of the bandleaders of Iconic Mas, Dexter Sandy, said the band will not be participating in Carnival Monday and Tuesday activities next month.
Instead, from Ash Wednesday to the following Sunday, the band will be producing “Soca After Mas” events daily.