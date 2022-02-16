‘$1.5m was insufficient’

Attorney for a Trinidadian national detained since the shooting death of the one-year-old Venezuelan boy has written the head of the Coast Guard requesting that her client be released.

Attorney Petronilla Basdeo sent a pre-action protocol letter yesterday to the Commander of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Captain Don Polo, calling for her Moruga client to be released by 6 p.m. yesterday or the matter would be taken before the court.