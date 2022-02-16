‘$1.5m was insufficient’

The Calypso Monarch and Extempo Monarch competitions have been cancelled.
This was confirmed by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) in a statement from public relations officer Sherma Orr Watkins yesterday.
TUCO held an “emergency meeting” with its general council before announcing it had cancelled the competitions.
This followed a meeting with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) on Monday.
TUCO said: “The 2022 National Calypso Monarch and National Extempo Monarch competitions have been cancelled.”
Several other decisions were made yesterday, TUCO advised.
The Calypso Fiesta scheduled for February 20 at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, at 2 p.m. will take the form of a “Concert Showdown” featuring calypsonians from Trinidad and Tobago, it stated.
TUCO will participate in the Dimanche Gras show on Carnival Sunday (February 27), which will take the form of a “Calypso Super-Clash”, it said.
Information on ticket sales will be published in the next 24 hours.
TUCO said it wanted to “clear the air on misinformation” circulating in the public domain for the past few days regarding funding allocation of $1.5 million from the NCC.
“The said $1.5 million was insufficient to host both the National Calypso Monarch and Extempo Monarch finals, the calypso tents, paying the accompanying band and our suppliers,” TUCO stated. “Further, $1.3 million was already allocated to the various calypso tents throughout Trinidad and Tobago to host their shows, which left TUCO with $200,000 which was impractical to host such competitions, including prize monies.”
The shows will now take place in 2023.
“Therefore, in the interest of calypso and our membership, the General Council thought it prudent to defer the competitions to 2023 for a bigger and grander production,” TUCO stated.
Following the meeting of the General Council, TUCO met with (an) official at NCC who “supports these alternative solutions put forward by TUCO”, the organisation said.
It also apologised for the cancellation of the shows. “TUCO sincerely apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience caused to the 70-plus registrants for the National Calypso Monarch and Extempo Monarch competitions and directs that the zonal offices be contacted for a refund of the entry fee,” it said.
‘Compromise’
Earlier yesterday, two NCC commissioners, neither of whom wanted to be further identified, said they believed “a compromise” had been reached between the NCC and TUCO.
But the parties remained locked in discussions for several hours.
Another NCC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added: “They went through every line of every budget. We had to trim every area like health and safety. It was a painstaking process.”
TUCO president Ainsley King insisted that the organisation would need more money if the National Calypso Monarch competition was to be held during “A Taste of Carnival”. He told the Express before the show was cancelled that TUCO had been prepared to scale down the competition, but the $$1.5 million allocation was still insufficient.
TUCO was asking for $2.5 million to host Calypso Monarch events, but an NCC official told the Express it “could be done at about $600,000”.
NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters on Monday night at around 9.15 p.m. said he had just come out of a meeting with TUCO.
He said they would check everything, but it was too late for the interest groups to get additional funding.
“I am still doing what is in the best interest of calypsonians and artistes. I went out there and I fought for them to get something. I know they have bills to pay and children to send to school,” he said.
Yesterday morning, in a brief phone interview, Peters added: “I am not attending the meeting. I have recused myself. I don’t want anyone to say I am tampering with the numbers. Check me for some feedback around 4 p.m.”
Peters did not respond to several calls for comment later yesterday.