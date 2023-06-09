$1.6m road fix for Gasparillo

Once finished, the repair of the Bonne Aventure landslip in Gasparillo will cost the Government $1.6 million.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, who was on-site with his team when he spoke to members of the media yesterday, confirmed the value.
“The cost of this project is $1.6 million. A public tender through the Central Tenders Board would have been used for the process,” he said.
Sinanan claimed that the reason the work took longer than expected was because they needed to bring in heavy machinery and work with the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Company (T&TEC) to remove all the power lines that were in the way of the project.
He stated that the MOWT would be able to solve some of last year’s landslides thanks to a donation of sheet piling and pipes from an oil firm.
Patrice Caprieta, acting director of the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Highways Division, gave an overview of the project’s status as repairs at the Bonne Aventure landslip in south Trinidad started last Sunday.
“The pilings should be finished by next week’s Wednesday, and by the following Sunday, we should be paved and the road should be opened to the public,” she said.
Residents of Gasparillo can anticipate some relief over the coming week or so, but commuters who use the temporary Manzanilla/Mayaro route will have to wait much longer for the problem to be fixed.
Sinanan stated that, while the issue is being handled, it is not without challenges.
He stated, “We are dealing with the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Nariva Swamp, which is 235,000 acres on the other side, that must be protected.”
“Our intention once we have road infractions is to have road access while we work on the project.”
“Projects, particularly landslides, are not like road paving. Along with measuring the landslide’s depth, it’s crucial to consider how it would be remedied. Trinidad is one of the few countries in the world where almost every area has a different soil type. A lot of countries have the same soil type, so one design could work in several areas, but it is quite the opposite in Trinidad. That’s why with every single landslip, the soil has to be tested and the designs have to be made. What could work at this location may not work at another location,” Sinanan said.
He took note of the taxi drivers’ remarks in Manzanilla about the poor condition of the temporary bypass road. We are experiencing rain, and this road is temporary, Sinanan remarked. The road will be affected when it rains.
However, he said, contractors are on the road every weekend to provide some sort of road rehabilitation. He said, “It is a very sensitive area, and we know the road cannot stand up to the weather, which is why we are working with different agencies such as the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA). It is not just about the road. It is about coastal erosion on one side and protecting the swamp on the other side.”
“The road is challenging,” Sinanan added.
The ministry has the power to block off the road until it has been completely fixed, but Sinanan said that is not an option. It would add four hours to commuters’ travel time to and from Sangre Grande or Mayaro, in addition to being a main road that connects Mayaro and Sangre Grande.
Sinanan estimated that it took him seven to ten minutes to traverse the damaged section of the road; as such, he advised motorists to take their time because it was preferable to having to take a detour that would extend their trip time by several hours.
The construction of the Mayaro-Manzanilla permanent road, he continued, “will begin soon, but in stages”.
“The first step would be to clear the road of any debris and recycle it. We will reuse every bit of the stuff that was on the road before to keep expenses down. The contract is already closed, and the work ought to start in a month. I think five more packages for fixing the road will go out next week. The road should be rebuilt in the following six weeks or so if five packages are sent out the following week. We must realise that when Manzanilla Road was reconstructed a few years ago, the same thing transpired. Whatever we do, we need to be careful to avoid getting back into the same predicament,” he said.
When it comes to bringing international expertise on board to help resolve the Manzanilla/Mayaro road works, Sinanan stated, “I am quite confident that we have a fair amount of competent people here in Trinidad, but the PURE Unit that is responsible for that road is liaising with The University of West Indies as well as the EMA and IMA, and they have access to any form of information that is required.”