ONE family, two brutal killings six years apart, no one in jail for either, and immeasurable grief. This is the daily reality for the surviving family of murder victim Daniel Guerra and his aunt, Ria Indarsingh.
Eight-year-old Daniel was a Standard Two pupil of Gasparillo Government Primary School when he left his home at Bedeau Street in Gasparillo around 11 a.m. on February 18, 2011, to purchase two energy drinks at a nearby mini-mart.
He never returned.
His decomposing body was found three days later, in a river along Tarouba Link Road.
Then six years later, Indarsingh, a mother of three, was beaten to death.
The 41-year-old store clerk died from blunt cranial cerebral trauma after multiple head and body injuries. Her bloodied body was found on the floor of her home.
On Sunday, the Express visited the home at Bedeau Street where Daniel lived and Ria was raised, and met relatives there who still wait on justice to be served in both killings.
Daniel’s mother no longer resides there. Relatives said they do not know where she lives.
While the family members seem to have accepted the loss of Daniel and Ria, they have not forgiven nor forgotten.
They try to live with the grief, but are tortured by the lack of a police breakthrough in Indarsingh’s killing and the upended manner in which Daniel’s case was left.
The Express spoke with Daniel’s grandfather (Ria’s father) and another close relative, but neither wanted to be named.
“Giving our names does not make sense. We not getting justice anyway,” the relative said. “We remember everything about the two cases. But all we have left are memories of them, nothing more.”
The grandfather wept within the first two minutes of talking about the trauma the family has suffered at the hands of killers who walk free.
Daniel’s killing was shrouded in controversy.
He was last seen by his uncle as he walked through a narrow track that led to the house in the village where he grew up and where his aunt, grandparents and other relatives were neighbours.
The police oversaw three autopsies conducted by four pathologists—Dr James Gill, Dr Valery Alexandrov, Dr Eastlyn McDonald-Burris and Dr Hubert Daisley.
The first autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James by McDonald-Burris and supervised by Alexandrov concluded the cause of death was drowning.
A second autopsy by Daisley, at the San Fernando mortuary, found Daniel died from asphyxia before his body entered the river, which suggested he was strangled.
Gill, a US pathologist hired by then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan, performed the last autopsy at the San Fernando mortuary, which stated the cause of death was homicidal asphyxia.
Warrant for former detective
Darwin Ghouralal, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most wanted criminals, is supposed to stand trial for the murder of Daniel.
Ghouralal, a former police detective who was regularly featured in the media capturing criminals during his 15 years of service, has been on the run for eight years.
In October 2014, Interpol was enlisted for assistance to locate him.
He had previously been in custody for Daniel’s murder, but was freed by a magistrate after a preliminary enquiry in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court cleared him.
After two and a half years in custody, he was released on September 17, 2013, after Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan threw out the case in upholding a no-case submission filed by Ghouralal’s attorneys, Sophia Chote and Michelle Solomon.
The defence attorneys had successfully submitted that the State’s evidence which linked Ghouralal to the killing of Daniel was circumstantial.
However, after the case was thrown out, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) went to the High Court, seeking to prosecute Ghouralal and, a month later, after a judge reviewed court depositions, a warrant was issued for Ghouralal’s re-arrest.
The warrant mandated that when Ghouralal is held, he is to be taken into custody to await a trial before a judge and jury.
But he cannot be found, as after he walked out of the Magistrates’ Court that day, he disappeared.
Six years after Daniel’s killing, the Indarsingh family faced tragedy again.
Fought to the death
Ria Indarsingh fought to the death in her home against a killer who bludgeoned her with a hammer on September 30, 2017.
No one was arrested and charged for the killing, but Indarsingh’s relative told the Express he believed her death was linked to threats she received from a man.
“I had told her to go to the police station and report the threats. She told me she was fed up doing that, but the police were not doing anything about it. And now, well, it is too late,” the close relative said.
On the day she was killed, she worked half-day at her place of employment—an electrical store in Marabella.
She went to her family’s home at Bedeau Street, where she had a bowl of soup since she was in pain, having extracted a tooth a day earlier.
By early afternoon, she left her family and went to her home at Maharaj Trace where, hours later, her battered body was found by her two children.
“The children came home from C3 mall and they walked in and found her on the floor. They tried to wake her, but they realised something wrong. Their father went straight to the station and made a report,” said the relative.
“I think whoever did that to Ria was planning a long time and was just waiting for the right time. She died of blunt force trauma to the head. I believe it was a hammer that she was killed with. She got plenty of lash to her head. Her skull was crushed. Her jaw was hanging; she got hit on her mouth, too—maybe when she bawled out. She got hit on her knee too because there was an impression on her knee.”
The relative said: “She fought like a warrior in the house. There were signs of a big scramble because she fight and fight. There was blood on walls and the burglar-proofing. The linoleum was mashed up like she was skating while being pushed.
“She started to bawl, and even a neighbour heard her, and that is why she was hit on her mouth. There must have been more than one person who attacked her because she knew how to defend herself. If she had only reached the kitchen to pull a knife, she would have dealt with them. She was a fighter to the end,” said the relative.
He added: “The police found cigarette ashes and butts on the floor in the house where the body was found. One of the killers sat right there watching the body and smoked cigarettes. They did this thing really good. There was all kind of evidence in that house for the police to arrest someone, but nothing ever came out of it,” he said.
To this family, the justice system has failed them multiple times and at different levels. “The police made a big splash, saying they are searching for Daniel Guerra, but it came to zero. They could have done so much more to investigate and do something for Daniel. Instead, they are a complete failure.
“The same thing happened years later with Ria. Another complete failure of an investigation. But it seems that you have to be friends with police to get justice. When you go into the police station to give them information, they not listening to what you have to say unless you know one of them. But we will continue to live,” he said.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.