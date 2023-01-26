AN elderly Morvant man who admitted to sexually assaulting the six-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend, while the woman was hospitalised in 2012, will have to serve under ten more months in prison before being released.
Once freed, the 62-year-old man will be required to register as a sex offender with the national sex offenders’ registry.
The order was made by Justice Gail Gonzales yesterday as she imposed the sentence on the man who pleaded guilty to the offence of grievous sexual assault.
The offence took place sometime during January 3 and 14, 2012, at the woman’s home.
“Children must be protected and parents must know who are living in their communities,” said the judge as she ordered the man to have his name registered upon his release.
Given his guilty plea and the six years, ten months and ten days he had already spent in prison, when this was deducted from the original sentence, the man was ordered to serve just nine months and 20 more days in custody.
According to the facts in the case, while the man’s former girlfriend was hospitalised, he was at home alone with the child when he removed her clothing and had her perform oral sex on him.
He also assaulted her by carrying out other indecent acts. Justice Gonzales noted that the acts were carried out just six months after he was released from prison for serving another term for grievous sexual assault of a minor.
Following his guilty plea at a previous hearing, a probation officer’s report and psychological assessment were ordered by the court.
In one of the reports, several of his acquaintances said he was hard-working and respectful and they all doubted he would have committed the offence since he maintained his innocence.
Questioned about this in light of his guilty plea, he said he was embarrassed by his past actions which he did not want to admit to his friends and family.
During the course of the sentencing exercise neither the girl nor her mother wished to participate by way of preparing and reading victim impact statements.
Justice Gonzales noted that the maximum sentence for such an offence was life in prison.
However, she said she was not willing to have the man spend the remainder of his natural life behind bars.
She however, took into consideration aggravating factors of the offence in that the victim was an infant, the man was in a position of trust since the girl’s mother was hospitalised when the incident took place.
He was represented by attorney Josiah Soo Hon while prosecutor Taterani Seecharan represented the State.